The Betrayal of Justice That Set Bill Cosby Free

The alleged assault took place at Cosby’s home in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County, where Bruce Castor was then serving as district attorney. Constand made the allegations about a year after it occurred, shortly after telling her mother; by this point, she’d returned to her native Canada, so she first spoke with the police in Ontario before being interviewed by the Montgomery County Police Department. Cosby was questioned by the Cheltenham Police. He claimed his encounter with Constand was consensual.



Castor never interviewed Constand. He never even met her. About two weeks after Constand spoke to the police, California lawyer Tamara Green came forward on The Today Show to say that in the 1970s she, too, was drugged and sexually assaulted by Cosby. A week after Green’s television appearance, Castor announced he would not be pursuing charges against Cosby. He said that “insufficient credible and admissible evidence exists upon which any charge against Mr. Cosby could be sustained beyond a reasonable doubt.”



This is when—so Castor would later claim—he made a deal with Cosby. Castor says he promised Cosby that he would never be prosecuted in the Constand case. Castor (again, later) said he extended this pledge so that Cosby would “testify freely” in Constand’s civil suit, secure in the knowledge that whatever he said could not be used as evidence against him in a criminal proceeding. (Or, as Cosby’s attorneys would later frame it, the deal deprived Cosby of his Fifth Amendment rights, making it so he could not refuse to answer any questions during the deposition.) It’s worth noting that, at the time Castor issued his press release about not pursuing charges against Cosby, Constand had yet to file her suit. In a statement released yesterday, Constand and her attorneys wrote, “We were not consulted or asked our thoughts by Mr. Castor concerning any agreements concerning immunity or anything, and we were not made aware if there were any such discussion.”

