The Betrayal of Justice That Set Bill Cosby Free

Though Castor didn’t bother contacting Constand in 2005, he heard from her when she sued him for defamation in October 2015, just before the election that Castor would go on to lose. The month before, her attorneys published an open letter to Castor, demanding an apology from him for accusing her of making inconsistent statements back in 2005, essentially blaming her for not being a reliable enough witness for his office to bring charges against Cosby. Her lawsuit alleged Castor had made her “collateral damage for his political ambitions” by smearing her in the press and accused Castor of working to “thwart” the reopened investigation into her case by telling a local reporter that “from a political standpoint, it looks really bad to move on Cosby before the election.” After that interview came out, Constand’s attorneys said, the investigation “stopped cold.”



Just to round out the Bruce Castor Cannot Be Trusted portion of the proceedings here, let’s review some of the latest bullet points on his resume. Earlier this year, he defended President Donald J. Trump—a man who lies so brazenly and often that the qualifier “pathological” feels quaint and useless and who, it always bears repeating, has been credibly accused of sexual violence by at least 20 women—at his Senate impeachment trial over the allegations that he incited the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

During that trial, Castor’s rambling, nearly-incoherent work was described by presidential historian Michael Beschloss as “the most incompetent legal representation of any modern president, incumbent or otherwise.” Castor and his defense team accused the rioters of bringing “unprecedented havoc, mayhem, and death” to the Capitol, saying those rioters ought to be on the receiving end of “robust and swift investigation and prosecution.” But now—plot twist!—Castor is defending two of the rioters. And this is the guy who not only says that we must trust him when he says he made a super-secret special promise with Cosby, but also holds that Andrea Constand was not a credible witness.



The other person whose credibility we are being asked to rely on is Bill Cosby. Bill Cosby—who still insists that every single sexual encounter he has ever had was consensual. I repeat: More than 60 women have publicly, credibly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them. Seven of those women have testified as such under oath, on pain of perjury, during Cosby’s criminal trials. Bill Cosby’s name is essentially pop cultural shorthand for drugging and raping someone. If you’re at a party and you hand your drink to a friend while you go pee and say, “Can you watch this for me so I don’t get Cosbyed?” nobody thinks what you mean is, “Hold my beer so no one tries to sell me Jell-o.”

