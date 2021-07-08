The U.S. Gas Industry Is Headed for Hard Times

But times could be changing. Last week, the Department of Energy announced it would review a proposed LNG export facility in Alaska’s North Slope, being built by state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. The DOE’s supplemental environmental impact statement will analyze both the project’s local environmental harms and the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions of the LNG it would export, most of which is destined for Asia. The review is being carried out as a result of two executive orders issued by the Biden administration in January, directing federal agencies to review and strengthen regulations to combat the climate crisis. Prompted by a request from the Sierra Club, this action from the department could set an important precedent for the U.S. reviewing the climate impacts of its fossil fuel exports, whose burning tends not to be reflected in domestic greenhouse gas accounting.

U.S. gas is in a tricky economic situation as it is. As exports have surged, the short-run marginal costs for exporting to one of its key target markets—Asia—have risen by 65 percent since this time last year, amid rising transportation and oil prices. Given how costly American LNG is relative to LNG from other providers like Qatar, it could struggle in Asia, in particular, over the next several years, regardless of what new climate rules stick.

Other projects have already been canceled. In March, Annova LNG announced that it was abandoning its proposed export facility in South Texas’s Brownsville Ship Channel, citing “changes in the Global LNG market.” “Without pressure from the administration on emerging markets to guarantee purchases of U.S. gas, exporters might have to navigate the competitive market environment at their own risk,” Sam Reynolds and Melissa Brown of International Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA, wrote in a recent report.