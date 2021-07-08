The U.S. Gas Industry Is Headed for Hard Times

One way or another, U.S. liquefied natural gas is on course for a reckoning. One batch of bad news for the industry came in May, when the International Energy Agency reported that in a scenario for meeting current climate targets, “many of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction facilities currently under construction or at the planning stage” are “not needed.” This week, a new report from the agency found that even the slowdown in gas demand projected to begin next year “may still be too high to match a net-zero emissions path.”



Yet in May, American LNG exports climbed to record highs. LNG production here is currently on track to reach its highest-ever levels this year amid economic recoveries at home and abroad, according to the independent energy consultancy Rystad Energy. Shell noted earlier this year that it expects LNG demand to nearly double by 2040, with Asia accounting for 75 percent of demand growth.

But times could be changing. Last week, the Department of Energy announced it would review a proposed LNG export facility in Alaska’s North Slope, being built by state-owned Alaska Gasline Development Corp. The DOE’s supplemental environmental impact statement will analyze both the project’s local environmental harms and the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions of the LNG it would export, most of which is destined for Asia. The review is being carried out as a result of two executive orders issued by the Biden administration in January, directing federal agencies to review and strengthen regulations to combat the climate crisis. Prompted by a request from the Sierra Club, this action from the department could set an important precedent for the U.S. reviewing the climate impacts of its fossil fuel exports, whose burning tends not to be reflected in domestic greenhouse gas accounting.