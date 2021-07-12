Abolish the Olympics

Drained public coffers are nothing compared to the ways the Olympics ravage the communities they displace. Over two million people have been forced out of their homes to make way for hotels, stadiums, and Olympic Villages since 1988, one study found. In several instances, those sparkling new structures go unused after the games leave town—with venues constructed for Pyeongchang 2018 and Rio 2016 sitting empty where bustling communities used to be, a stone’s throw from new chain hotels with staggering vacancy rates. In many cities, ousting poor communities for upscale development projects is almost certainly an intended result of Olympic bids. Atlanta 1996 triggered the razing of public housing units occupied by some 4,000 people, Rio 2016 leveled favelas to erect luxury condos, and Los Angeles 2028 has already seen the obliteration of rent-stabilized units accelerate since the city won its Olympic bid, alongside the construction of new hotels scooping up nine figure tax breaks—an issue central to the NOlympics LA coalition’s mobilization against the games.

Local residents fortunate enough not to be evicted for their city’s Olympics can expect a spike in policing, as money pours into “security” and ultimately erodes the social fabric of communities subjected to it: in The New York Times’ telling, Los Angeles 1984 ushered in “the largest and most expensive [security net] ever imposed on a peacetime enterprise.” As Dave Zirin argued in The Nation, that unprecedented militarization fueled gang sweeps and crackdowns in the city’s poor and historically black neighborhoods, possibly accelerating conditions that led to the riots after the beating of Rodney King.

And for all that money and suffering, what do we get? A huge blowout every two years for cosmopolitan elites—right down to contractually demanded cocktail parties feting the IOC!—and some 15,000 athletes, more of whom will resort to crowdfunding their trip to the games than will ever end up on a Wheaties box. When the events aren’t held in the wake of five million deaths from a novel respiratory illness, a few million fans get to crowd into soon-to-be-idle stadiums that hundreds of workers may have died to build.