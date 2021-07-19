An even more fundamental issue with drug importation as a solution to the drug pricing crisis is what it represents: there is nothing magical about Canada’s drugs relative to our own. Their pills are not made more efficiently or with cheaper materials. They’re identical to anything you could buy in any pharmacy in the United States, except that they’re subject to the robust price controls of a single-payer healthcare system. We may as well import their entire parliament.

But as different as the U.S. and Canadian healthcare systems are, an important similarity gets at the problem with legislators’ obsession with “fixing drug prices” in a vacuum: neither country guarantees universal drug coverage, leaving two out of five Canadian patients struggling to afford their medicines even with the benefit of a coherent regulatory structure. The reason that skyrocketing drug prices are such an urgent and unifying issue for patients is because they feel those prices when they’re at the pharmacy register and get understandably upset at the eye-popping bill. But that experience isn’t just an indictment of pharmaceutical greed: It also reflects woefully inadequate insurance coverage, a problem that drug pricing reforms in themselves can’t solve. And while Democrats in Congress remain ostensibly committed to drug pricing reform, it’s unclear how a reduction in overall spending would translate into savings for individual patients.

Such is the problem with a laser-focus on drug pricing reform short of something like full-on public manufacture: cutting the price of a $10,000 drug in half would be a legislative victory, but could leave a patient struggling just as much to pay a $1,500 deductible, and would be just as out of reach for most uninsured people. While the change could be felt by someone taking less expensive drugs, abundant research tells us that any out of pocket costs result in skipped care—and more and more drugs each year are priced so high that their costs would have to be reduced by almost 100 percent to make them genuinely affordable. Nor can any given entity cut cost-sharing across the board: while Medicare has alleviated the notorious “donut hole” problem for enrollees and cut out-of-pocket spending for certain prescription drugs, and many states have introduced copay caps for drugs like insulin in state-regulated private insurance plans, our piecemeal healthcare financing system guarantees patients will remain exposed to high drug costs.