But drug importation has never actually been as promising as it sounds. Even the most optimistic estimates offered by its loudest proponents amount to a barely perceptible dip in overall spending, and its ability to deliver even that depends on the willing participation of stakeholders who have already expressed extreme distaste for the measure. Even more, the plan’s drawbacks mirror those of other drug pricing reforms: They ultimately may not do much to help the people who need it.

Beginning in 2019, activists for insulin access began taking “Caravans to Canada,” where they could buy insulin and other diabetes supplies for as low as one-tenth the list price at U.S. pharmacies. For individual patients who would otherwise pay the cash price for a vial of insulin—the uninsured, or those who are insured but haven’t yet hit their deductible—it makes sense to source necessary drugs from Canada or through international online pharmacies. It also makes for powerful political theater: The journeys attracted widespread media attention, and included not only journalists but major politicians like Bernie Sanders, who’d accompanied patients on similar trips across the border while serving in the House of Representatives in the 1990s. Nicole Smith-Holt, whose diabetic son, Alec, died in 2017 when he aged out of her insurance and couldn’t afford his insulin, told me in 2019 how overcome she was to buy a vial in her son’s honor two years ago for a price that would have kept him alive.

But larger-scale importation is a heavier lift than individual trips across the border. Not only do rules allowing importation bar biologic drugs like insulin, they demand complicated administrative moves, like contracting with private wholesalers to negotiate with Canadian counterparts. Even more of a problem is the fact that importation depends on the consensual participation of two players who hate the idea: drug manufacturers and Canadian officials. The former are unlikely to agree to ship a much larger supply to Canada that they know will be sold southward for cheap to undercut profits in their most lucrative market, and the latter have already publicly stated they won’t compromise their own supply by overpromising exports to a nation 10 times Canada’s size. Importation is a sort of workaround, rather than a legitimate confrontation with industry power or flexing of regulatory muscle, so there are few mechanisms to combat these very obvious problems. For all of these reasons, DeSantis projects his state importation plan could save from $80 million to $150 million per year—a slim shaving off the state’s $44 billion health care budget.