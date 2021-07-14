Angry White Parents Are Once Again Winning the Battle for the American Classroom

The aggrieved white parent is perhaps the most potent reactionary figure in this country, and the American classroom is a common scene of their aggrievement, waging battles against school desegregation and leading efforts fighting the teaching of evolution. It is, much like the Tea Party, a movement that is animated simultaneously by grassroots energy, anger, and resentment and fueled from the top, dynamics that feed off one another in a vicious loop.

One might think one’s seeing the true face of these laws in school board videos gone viral—angry white parents demanding redress for their children—but that’s only a partial view. According to reporting by NBC News, both the American Legislative Exchange Council and the Heritage Foundation have been training up this new generation of right-wing activist parents, with the latter hosting at least one gathering of state lawmakers and activist parents to discuss model legislation. Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose family foundation has long poured money into efforts attacking public education and unions, has lately used the furor over critical race theory to promote her anti–public education agenda. “Americans should continue to declare independence from the monopoly of government-run, union-controlled schools,” DeVos wrote recently in an op-ed.

The repercussions of that partnership are becoming more clear: profound limits on teachers’ capacity to teach, whether through direct intervention or the chilling effect that these laws seem designed to inspire. In May, shortly after the passage of Oklahoma’s law, administrators at a community college reacted with panic and abruptly canceled an adjunct professor’s summer class on race and ethnicity, despite the state’s law targeting mostly K–12 education. It turns out it was responding to complaints filed by a student and a parent, the latter of whom complained that another instructor of the same class was pushing “critical race” and threatened to “hire a lawyer if he needs to,” according to emails obtained by the group FIRE in an open records request. (One of the offending materials in question, in case one is curious, is a video on the impacts of redlining on Black Americans; the class as a whole, the student wrote, made them feel “attacked for the color of my skin.”) The class was later reinstated but, according to USA Today, is now an elective.