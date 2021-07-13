Fox News Is Killing Its Viewers Again

“Despite everything the experts either got wrong or lied about, they still think that parents should trust them and inject their kids with an experimental drug to prevent a disease almost none of those kids will ever get sick from,” Ingraham told her viewers. The message is clear: Children and young people shouldn’t get the vaccine because it’s dangerous for everybody. The result is a narrative that bolsters vaccine hesitancy at the precise moment right-wing outlets should be pushing their viewers, who are older and more at risk for Covid-19, to get vaccinated.



Instead, Fox hosts are doubling down on concern trolling about the vaccine. It’s not hard to imagine that part of what fuels this anti-vaccine animus is simply that the network is terrified that a significant portion of their audience might decamp to one of the nuttier territories of the right-wing media ecosystem. After all, if their viewers arrive with skepticism about the vaccine, then their hosts had better help feed those tendencies. But from the perspective of Fox News, their vaccine narrative also helps to bolster a larger argument about the authoritarianism of the Biden administration: Yes, he may seem like a kindly, dull old man, but he is, in fact, out to control everything about your life.



It is almost an understatement to note that what Fox News is fueling is tragic and sickening. States won by Donald Trump have significantly lower vaccination rates than those that voted for Biden—21 of the 22 states with the lowest vaccination rates are red. Given the severity and danger of the Delta variant, there are significant risks for unvaccinated Fox viewers. This is the population that will suffer the most as new variants emerge, not the happily jabbed. Instead of telling their viewers the truth, the network’s hosts will risk their lives in a pursuit so nihilistic that it can no longer truly be discerned as a rational political ideology.