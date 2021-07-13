Fox News Is Killing Its Viewers Again

The network’s narrative on the vaccine is simple and sinister. The vaccines are unproven and may be worse than the disease itself. The government is covering up the risks involved for reasons that are never quite specified but always amount to the Orwellian: It wants to control everything about your life, down to what you choose to put in your body. Insisting that college students receive the vaccination in order to attend class was, as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk recently said on Carlson’s show, “almost this apartheid-style open-air hostage situation, like: ‘Oh, you can have your freedom back if you get the jab.’”



“Despite everything the experts either got wrong or lied about, they still think that parents should trust them and inject their kids with an experimental drug to prevent a disease almost none of those kids will ever get sick from,” Ingraham told her viewers. The message is clear: Children and young people shouldn’t get the vaccine because it’s dangerous for everybody. The result is a narrative that bolsters vaccine hesitancy at the precise moment right-wing outlets should be pushing their viewers, who are older and more at risk for Covid-19, to get vaccinated.



Instead, Fox hosts are doubling down on concern-trolling about the vaccine. It’s not hard to imagine that part of what fuels this anti-vaccine animus is simply that the network is terrified that a significant portion of its audience might decamp to one of the nuttier territories of the right-wing media ecosystem. After all, if its viewers arrive with skepticism about the vaccine, then its hosts had better help feed those tendencies. But from the perspective of Fox News, its vaccine narrative also helps to bolster a larger argument about the authoritarianism of the Biden administration: Yes, he may seem like a kindly, dull old man, but he is, in fact, out to control everything about your life.

