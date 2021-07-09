Biden Wants to Tame Big Tech With a Thousand Paper Cuts

As federal and congressional leadership lag, states have forged ahead, with dozens of attorneys general coming together in lawsuits like one, filed this week, accusing Google of anti-competitive practices. Other ongoing antitrust suits include one against Amazon over pricing issues; another lawsuit (this one with DOJ participation) against Google; and two others against Facebook that a judge recently threw out. In this proliferating legal war against Big Tech—premised on a lack of competition and companies’ abusing their monopoly status—any of these cases could yield billion-dollar fines for one of the tech giants. But fines are easily paid. Whether these suits can lead to meaningful reform, to breaking up companies and redirecting business practices away from the current dominant model of user surveillance and bulk data collection—that is far less clear. As with proposed legislation in the House, bipartisan legal efforts may be sundered on the altar of competing partisan priorities, with Republicans focusing on alleged censorship and Democrats more focused on economic competition and user rights.

With the stage set for legislative gridlock, drawn-out lawsuits, and bickering over the FTC’s legitimacy, a small opening has emerged for the Biden administration to take meaningful action on its own. And there are some measures in the executive order worth celebrating. One section aims to improve internet service by eliminating early termination fees and providing transparent pricing to help drive competition. Another proviso calls for gadget users—from farmers working on tractors to people tinkering with their own cell phones—to have what’s often referred to as “the right to repair,” a right that tech companies have suppressed by discouraging DIY or third-party work on broken items. (Forcing customers to take their doddering laptop to Apple’s Genius Bar helps the company maintain control over its products and ensures that repairs, and the money they generate, stay in-house.) Other relevant orders call for the restoration of net neutrality and applying more scrutiny to corporate mergers, which may prevent a tech giant from swallowing up the next WhatsApp or Slack, formerly insurgent chat/social media platforms that were absorbed by Facebook and Salesforce.

In the last year, tech companies have shifted their rhetoric, claiming that they are in favor of regulation—just on their terms. To that end, they’ve deployed armies of lobbyists to woo elected officials, making companies like Google and Facebook some of the most profligate spenders on K Street. With the potential for major legislative action still up in the air—a divided Senate doesn’t augur well, unless tech-critical Republicans like Senator Josh Hawley line up behind the Democratic legislative agenda, which seems unlikely—executive action may be the most promising way forward. Call it death by a thousand regulations. It’s also—as the executive order’s many prompts for action by the Federal Communications Commission, the FTC, and DOJ show—a plea for the government to do its damn job.

