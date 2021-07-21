More Reasons to Hate the Dentist

Alex: Actually, it’s even more like, after your physical, they’re like, “All right, while you’re here, facelift?”

Ferris: Exactly. And so there’s something interesting has happened during the pandemic, which is that I think a lot of people have not been going to the dentist nearly as frequently, because we’ve all been trying to sort of avoid anything that isn’t absolutely essential. And of course the maxim that we’ve all grown up with is that you should go to the dentist twice a year, every six months. But it turns out there’s no scientific backing for that maxim, and some scholars have even traced it to a toothpaste commercial from decades ago, or possibly even to a pamphlet from the 1800s. And most dentists these days agree that if you know an adult with good oral hygiene, you probably don’t need to go to the dentist more than once every 12 to 16 months.

Alex: Ferris talked about how the field of dentistry developed separately for medicine and how that still affects the way it works today. But that’s just one piece of it. Daryl Austin also talked about how dentists make money, and the economic incentive to overtreat patients. Here’s Daryl.

Daryl: One of the dentists I interviewed actually said, “I see myself as a business owner first and a dentist second.” Meaning, of course, that they wanted to do right by their patients, but that they see it as a business. In fact, I think sometimes when I see a new dentist office pop up around the corner and they’ve got all these banners and stuff, and they’ve got balloons, I’m like, it’s not really that different than a new restaurant opening up down the road. They’ve got to bring in new clientele, and they’ve got to market just the same as anybody else does. And just because they provide service A is not necessarily that different than other service-based industries.

Laura: Can we break that down a little bit? What services are they relying on to become sustainable practices? Because you can go for tooth whitening or you could go for tooth cleanings, but then there are the more expensive services like root canals, crowns—you can start racking up some quite frightening bills when you go to the dentist. What are the different levels of services, and what kinds of incentives do the dentists have to push toward those more expensive treatments?

Daryl: One thing that I looked at in this process and developed some empathy for was the fact that I had a number of dentists tell me, “If I’m only doing the basic care, I’m not able to keep my practice afloat anymore.” Most of the insurance rates were established back in the sixties and seventies, and many insurance companies still adhere to those same rates today, the amounts that they’re willing to reimburse dentists for. So it becomes imperative to make up that difference somewhere. They need you to come in more often for cleanings. They need you to have more aggressive cleaning, this quadrant scaling where it’s they basically go to the whole gum line. And, and it’s like anywhere between a $900 and $1,200 procedure versus a $100 cleaning. They needed to push x-rays that maybe you don’t necessarily need. You don’t realize as you’re just sitting there in the chair—each of those little things is billed differently to an insurer. There are so many different ways in which dentists can make more money from your mouth than just the standard filling, and lots of them see you as a patient that way.

Alex: You made a very important point, too, which is that it’s not to say that greedy dentists everywhere are committing fraud, but that the incentives are there for them to perform unnecessary procedures sometimes, for them to lean toward certain more well-reimbursed procedures and away from other less well-reimbursed ones. If you had designed a system to encourage abuse and excess and fraud, it would look a lot like the way insurance reimbursement works for dentistry.

Daryl: Yes. The most evidence of fraud from the people I interviewed was in corporate dentist chains. These are chains that have basically gone in, they see a dentist struggling—and unfortunately I think this happened quite a bit more during the pandemic—and they’ll make a lump sum offer and say, we want to buy you out. And the best part for the dentist is most of the time that dentist gets to stay on. In fact, a lot of people are seeing the mom and pop shop dentist office around the corner, and don’t realize that the back end is now being run by somebody at a corporate dentist chain. And so these chains will come in and establish totally different standards and incentives for all the dentists working for them. And they either go along with it or they’re shown the door.

Alex: I’m just going to read this quote from one of your sources who was a dentist, I believe.

Daryl: Yeah, he is—Dr. Silber.

Alex: So these corporations and chains are buying these small practices; private equity money is sometimes involved. And Dr. Silber says, when that happens, “The executive at the top tells the dentists working for them which procedures to push, like a chef tells their team of waiters to push the daily special.”

Daryl: That’s exactly right. There’s a dentist who said whoever could do the most quadrant scaling procedures was offered a cruise at the end of a month from a corporate chain. There was another one that was for crown procedures—they got a bonus for the number of crown procedures they could perform in a month. A mom and pop business around the corner is totally different than a dental office that accepts Medicaid. And one that works with certain insurance companies is going to have different procedures than one that works with others.

Alex: So where there is outright fraud, where in this sort of world of dentistry is that the most common?

Daryl: Absolutely in cases of Medicaid. If a dentist bills a private insurer for too much treatment, it’s going to get flagged at least by the insurance company. Nobody else will probably care, but the insurance company cares. And so with Medicaid, on one hand, Medicaid actually pays a lot less for certain procedures than some private insurance companies, but on the other hand, there are some loopholes in Medicaid that don’t exist with private insurance companies. And there’s less oversight. It’s a system that can be taken advantage of easily. In fact, one of the examples we listed in our article was the dentist who was literally sending his staff to go to a dollar store around the corner, buying these little mouth guards, and then bringing them back to his clinic, melting them down a little bit so that they would get soft and malleable, and then he inserting them into the patient’s mouth. We’re literally talking like a dollar, $2, $3, plastic device, this something that they would wear for like a football game, and he’d put it in and tell them that was it. And then he would turn around and bill Medicaid 90 or a hundred dollars for each of those. We’re talking a scam that he profited more than a million dollars from.

Laura: That example I really like, because I think it shows that some of the fraud you’re describing exists on a spectrum from outrageous fraud—which is, you would use the word scam, someone knowingly buying dollar-store mouth guards and marking them up. And then on the other end of the spectrum, it seems like there’s just a kind of mission creep. A kind of “Well, you know, you could do it this way, or you could do the more expensive one, we’ll go with the more expensive one.” A kind of silent move towards overtreatment just because you’re going to try to make things work business-wise.

It seems like the harms here are one, it costs a lot of money. And then two, you are having parts of your body removed in some cases with the crown that you could actually have kept. Is that fair?

Daryl: Yes.

Laura: I mean, there’s, there’s a long-term implication there, right? Because if you have a crown, it doesn’t last forever.

Daryl: No, you’re exactly right. In fact, sadly, the most common victims by far are our children, because they’re going to complain either way, and their parents are expecting that. And because their teeth aren’t already all in their proper place, it’s really easy to get away with a cap that doesn’t need it, or a type of implant that wouldn’t hold for as long. There was a case of one corporate chain where a mother had come in, she thought she was just getting a regular checkup, and her baby had like three different teeth pulled on one side and two on the other side and the whole mouth bloody, they had done these pulpotomies, and the dentist said it was all necessary. He ended up being disbarred or removed—he lost his license.

Laura: This was on a small child with their first set of teeth. I mean, what’s even the point in doing that kind of work on teeth the child is not going to ultimately have anyway?

Daryl: Especially think about it for a child, the fear associated with going to the dentist for the rest of your life started with an experience where you had this baby root canal that was needless.

Alex: It intuitively makes sense that there would be a lot of unnecessary treatment and outright fraud on children’s dentistry because the evidence will literally all just fall out. You’re not going to catch it on an x-ray years later on.

Laura: But then with an adult there are more long-term harms, right? I’ve read horror stories of people who’ve ended up having crowns on nearly all of their molars, for instance. And if you’ve got that, you’re looking at every 10, 15 years, tens of thousands of dollars worth of dental work to replace these things, often intrusive dental work, very expensive. You kind of stuck with it for the rest of your life.

Daryl: Yes. And one of the areas that we talk about with adults are the “thumbtack” implants, which are different from the permanent kind of implant that most dentists usually use. They’ll put this little bolt into your mouth and it’s meant to just hold dentures, that’s the reason it was designed, but they’re now using it as an implant. And those things come out every year or two, and they’re billing it just as if it was a standard implant, which is close to a thousand dollars. So you’re going in every few years and you don’t understand why you need it. You have no idea why that thing keeps coming out and it’s because they were putting in the cheap version of what they needed to install in the first place.

Laura: It’s all pretty horrifying. What do you think the solutions are?

Daryl: Well, I definitely think the industry needs to be more heavily regulated. There needs to be some oversight, not just oversight that exists when situations are reported, but checking in and making sure that there are standards that are being met. That would be a truly dramatic measure to overhaul this entire industry. But I think that there needs to be some accountability in all of these cases. I also think dentists need to be able to say why they recommended a certain treatment plan, that’s not too difficult to do—maybe to their dental board or somebody who can oversee how that’s done. As far as us as the patient is concerned, there’s nothing wrong with asking, “Is there a cheaper option available? Is that necessary?

Alex: We’ve talked about the kind of oversight that’s needed and what patients can do to protect themselves. But what do dentists think about these allegations about their industry?

Laura: Ferris Jabr’s article was published back in 2019.

Alex: Ferris, since that came out, have you heard from many dentists?

Ferris: Oh yes, especially immediately following the article. I got a huge number of emails and tweets and a lot of hate mail from the dentists. What was interesting, though, is that it was almost evenly split between dentists who were saying, “Thank you for writing about this, for bringing these issues to the fore,” and then the other half was a lot of dental professionals who are somewhat understandably incensed because they feel like their profession is being attacked. And I can understand that—dentistry gets such a bad rap in so many ways. I do wish that more people had paid attention to the contrast between John Lund and the new dentist, Brendon Zeidler, because part of the idea was to show that there is a huge variation in how different dentists behave, and Brendon Zeidler is a very upstanding dental practitioner and followed all the ethical guidelines to a T. People who didn’t like the article just conveniently ignored his presence.

I think for me, the bottom line is empowering patients with this knowledge. I just think people need to know this—they need to be informed going into the dentist office.

Laura: Ferris Jabr’s article, “The Truth About Dentistry,” was published in The Atlantic in 2019.

Alex: Daryl Austin’s piece, “Why Your Dentist Might Seem Pushy,” was published by Kaiser Health News in May.