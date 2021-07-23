Cuba’s Elites Have Failed Their Country

But it’s not only the attitudes toward Marielitos that betray the ways the 62-year-old regime has not lived up to its projected ideals of egalitarianism. Since the introduction of foreign tourism in the 1990s, the island has seen a re-exacerbation of economic inequality that had been all but eliminated in the first three decades of the revolution. The fall of the Soviet Union (Cuba’s patron) in 1991 precipitated a massive economic crisis, and the national economy contracted by 40 percent. Referring to this crisis as the “special period,” Fidel Castro asked citizens to sacrifice so the socialist regime could survive—which meant near-starvation for many Cubans. And yet, the “revolutionary elites,” Cubans who hold important positions in the Communist Party, weren’t subject to the same deprivation.

Moreover, Cubans were relegated to second-class citizenship in the 1990s, via “tourism apartheid”—measures implemented to make European and Canadian tourists feel “safe,” like restricting Cubans’ access to hotels, beaches, and other tourist zones. These policies were also racist, as Black and mixed-race Cubans were turned away from lucrative tourism jobs; state-run agencies, citing the need for employees to be “presentable” and “educated,” assumed tourists would only be comfortable interacting with white Cubans. Black Cubans were also routinely detained on the streets of Havana, particularly when walking with white foreigners, as they were assumed to be “hustlers.” (I experienced this racial profiling firsthand a few times in the 2000s, while walking with the man who would become my husband.)

Racialized class differences have accelerated since the 1990s, as Cubans with relatives living abroad receive regular remittances, a phenomenon ushered in during the “special period,” when the dollar was legalized. This money is used not only for subsistence purposes but also to open private restaurants and casas particulares (bed and breakfasts), and engage in other types of private entrepreneurship, which was also legalized in a limited manner in the 1990s. Many of the Cubans who have been able to capitalize on their access to hard currency and ownership of large homes and cars are those in proximity to power on the island. It’s no wonder that they would be firmly committed to the political status quo and reject any demands for change. As former Cuban diplomat Enrique Guzmán Karell put it on his Facebook page, “This is why there aren’t any protests in [the wealthier Havana neighborhoods] of Vedado, Miramar and Siboney.”

