Cuba’s Elites Have Failed Their Country

When the protests against the Cuban government broke out across the island on July 11, one of President Miguel Díaz-Canel’s first reactions was to refer to the behavior of the protesters as “totalmente vulgar, indecente, delincuente” (completely vulgar, indecent, delinquent). Though he would later backpedal and take a conciliatory tone, this elitist dismissal of the people in the streets was telling. It points to the divisions within Cuba—specifically those related to class, race, and region—and the ways the government has for decades prioritized tourism over the needs of its citizens, driving forces of anti-government sentiment that the international media has largely overlooked.

The Spanish word vulgar also has racialized connotations of lowbrow culture and a lack of education—historically, it was used to denigrate Afro-Cuban cultural practices, like rumba. Díaz-Canel’s statement also echoed the terms used to refer to the “Marielitos”—the 125,000 Cubans who fled to the United States from the Cuban port of Mariel in 1980 after Fidel Castro decided, following protests, to allow Cubans to emigrate en masse. In addition to the term “gusanos” (worms), which is still used as an epithet to refer to Cuban exiles and dissidents, Castro referred to the Marielitos as “escoria” (scum). It seems doubtful he would have used such charged language if the Marielitos were not disproportionately made up of Black, mixed-race, and poor Cubans. Castro, in an admittedly brilliant tactical move, took advantage of the exodus by putting a few thousand convicted criminals and mentally ill people onto the boats, thus ridding himself of what he considered the “undesirables” of Cuban society.

But it’s not only the attitudes toward Marielitos that betray the ways the 62-year-old regime has not lived up to its projected ideals of egalitarianism. Since the introduction of foreign tourism in the 1990s, the island has seen a re-exacerbation of economic inequality that had been all but eliminated in the first three decades of the revolution. The fall of the Soviet Union (Cuba’s patron) in 1991 precipitated a massive economic crisis, and the national economy contracted by 40 percent. Referring to this crisis as the “special period,” Fidel Castro asked citizens to sacrifice so the socialist regime could survive—which meant near-starvation for many Cubans. And yet, the “revolutionary elites,” Cubans who hold important positions in the Communist Party, weren’t subject to the same deprivation.