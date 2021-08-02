The Return of the American Wolf Hunt

The Endangered Species Act of 1973 and its forerunners stemmed the tide. But it was subsequent “rewilding” efforts that turned it. In 1995, scientists introduced wild Canadian wolves into Yellowstone National Park, which is now home to an estimated eight packs. The return of the apex predator improved the ecosystem: The wolves curbed elk populations, which protected willows and aspens from overgrazing and, in the process, created new opportunities for birds, beavers, and other species to thrive. “If we couldn’t do this here, on our own turf in one of the most famous parks in the world, as one of the richest nations in the world, then who could?” Doug Smith, a wildlife biologist who led the Yellowstone Wolf Project, told The Guardian last year. “This was an example to the globe in restoring nature.” But many believe that one of the greatest environmental success stories of the twentieth century has already been too successful.

The rationale for slaughtering wolves has changed little in the last two centuries: Ranchers say they are protecting livestock, hunters want to conserve deer and elk populations for themselves, and many people simply enjoy the experience of hunting one of the most mythologized animals on the planet. In myth, wolves are depicted as both cunning predators (the Big Bad Wolf in Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs) and powerful caretakers (the she-wolf of Rome, or the wolves that raised Mowgli). Our complex relationship with these creatures is even reflected in the basics of canine biology: Wolves really are fearsome killers, but they’re also the closest living relative of man’s best friend, Canis lupus familiaris. In American history, hunting a wolf is portrayed as an individual-level contribution to the national project of taming nature.

The problem occurs when fairy tales are treated as fact. In a 2015 study, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found that less than 5 percent of cattle and calves die from predation combined, and the single biggest cause of those deaths is coyotes. Of the 3.9 million cattle and calf losses reported that year, just 2,040 deaths could be attributed to wolves. Experimental efforts like the Wood River Wolf Project suggest that even these marginal losses could be prevented with a bit of strategy, including flags, guard dogs, and range riders. And when things go wrong, states typically compensate owners for livestock losses attributed to wolves. Yet landowners continue to call for preemptive crackdowns on Canis lupus.