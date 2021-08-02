The Return of the American Wolf Hunt

Americans routinely mistake real threats for hoaxes, and hoaxes for real threats. Climate change will do more to disrupt elk populations than wolves ever could, but wolves are easier targets—they’re ready-made cartoon villains. We remain driven by narrative, and conservative news outlets and power-hungry politicians are always selling a story—an unholy union Gianforte’s Sinclair ranch wolf killing so perfectly encapsulates.

The decision to delist the gray wolf was, in some ways, a long time coming. As populations rebounded, Presidents Bush and Obama began rolling back protections for the species more than a decade ago. But the Trump administration was unique in that its every environmental action was oriented toward a more comprehensive vision of a privatized wilderness. Like carving up national monuments and opening them to development, delisting wolves was part of a resurrection of the mentality of the Sagebrush Rebellion of the 1970s, which former Colorado Governor Richard Lamm described in 1982 as a “murky fusion of idealism and greed” and, above all, “a revolt against federal authority.” The goal is to resurrect a Wild West that never really existed—where oil and gas extraction can happen anywhere, hunting and trapping is sanctioned everywhere, and men are truly free.

Wolves have long embodied the dangers of the world unexplored—and unexploited—by humans. History is littered with stories of innocent children tending to their flocks and unsuspecting women foraging for berries chewed up and spit out by wild animals. The Bible, largely written by and for shepherds, warns the faithful to beware a wolf in sheep’s clothing. But in North America today, it’s clear that the real threat is the one humans pose to wolves. Although no wild, healthy wolves appear to have killed a human in in the Lower 48 since 1900 (captive wolves or wolves with rabies have a patchier history), recent hunts prove people can exterminate hundreds of wolves in mere hours, and human-caused climate change threatens millions more plants and animals with extinction globally.

We know from experience what we lose when we lose the wolf: We don’t just extirpate a keystone species, but also a bit of our humanity. Decades after he and his Forest Service colleagues shot their wolf, Aldo Leopold remembered approaching the animal as a pivotal moment in his developing environmental consciousness: “We reached the old wolf in time to watch a fierce green fire dying in her eyes,” he wrote. “I realized then and have known ever since that there was something new to me in those eyes, something known only to her and to the mountain.” He had, just moments before, believed she should die. But Leopold now “sensed that neither the wolf nor the mountain agreed with such a view.”