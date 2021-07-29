Masks Are Mandatory Again on Capitol Hill. It’s Not Going Well.

The relief was not universal. Custodial and cafeteria workers, floor staff, and police officers have largely kept wearing their masks over the past few months. In recent weeks, however, it seems as if someone pressed the rewind button on the progress, as those who so recently left their masks at home have picked them back up again.

But it’s our elected representatives who have struggled the most with the return of mask mandates. A memo issued this week by Capitol Attending Physician Brian Monahan, in which he announced that masks would once again be required on the House side of the Capitol, instigated a maelstrom of fury from House Republicans. This anger was further provoked when Monahan sent a similar memo saying that masks were recommended, but not required, on the Senate side.

Some Republicans subsequently refused to wear masks on the House floor, flouting the medical guidance and incurring the ire of Democrats. When Democratic Representative Jared Huffman challenged GOP Representative Byron Donalds, who is not vaccinated, over his refusal to wear a mask, Donalds replied, “Mind your business.” (Donalds has refused a vaccine because he previously had Covid-19. Experts suggest that even if you have already recovered from the virus, it is still a good idea to get vaccinated to guard against variants and protect others.)