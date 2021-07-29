Masks Are Mandatory Again on Capitol Hill. It’s Not Going Well.

The act of wearing a mask has been a point of political contention for as long as the pandemic has ravaged the country, and the halls of Congress has seen its share of this stress, as lawmakers have played out the larger cultural conflict in the microcosm of their workplace. So one could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief when the mask mandates in the Capitol were lifted—hey, at least that’s one less thing for them to argue about.

As the rate of vaccination increased among members of Congress, Capitol Hill reporters, and congressional staffers, the mask requirements eased in both houses, albeit more slowly in the hot-tempered House of Representatives than in the Senate’s cooling saucer. Many people who work in the Capitol happily shed their coverings, even as they undertook the somewhat difficult task of relearning what their colleagues looked like with the bottom half of their face once again visible.

The relief was not universal. Custodial and cafeteria workers, floor staff and police officers have largely kept wearing their masks over the past few months. In recent weeks, however, it seems as if someone pressed the rewind button on the progress, as those who so recently left their masks at home have picked them back up again.