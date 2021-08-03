Los Angeles Liberals’ Brutal Campaign Against the Homeless

Similarly deep-pocketed donors are targeting the local elected officials who are most supportive of L.A.’s homeless community: Councilperson Mike Bonin, who has recounted his own experiences being unhoused in the 1980s and been a stalwart opponent of some of the worst anti-homeless measures during his tenure, is facing a dubious recall election at the hands of an organized campaign whose website scaremongers about Bonin’s stances on housing: “Under Mike Bonin’s watch, the humanitarian crisis of the homeless population is growing exponentially.… Fires. Struggling local businesses.… We feel afraid to visit public beaches and community parks.” A parallel recall effort has also been lobbed against new Councilperson Nithya Raman, who was propelled to office last year by a lefty coalition, despite the efforts of Nancy Pelosi and other prominent establishment Democrats who went all out to help her opponent. Not coincidentally, Bonin and Raman were the only two council members to vote against last week’s new law.

What Katzenberg and his allies have won—what they’ve been able to capture the political system to do—is abhorrent. Astonishingly rich Angelenos have extracted fortunes from a system that’s relegated tens of thousands of their neighbors to the streets. They’ve seen their capital incomes and property values soar as rent prices claim outsize chunks of workers’ incomes. They’ve fought tooth and nail against new supportive housing, in the name of fighting the depreciation of their own property values and their neighborhoods’ affluence, to keep as many people as possible living in tents, only to launch new crusades to get rid of them at gunpoint.

More than 60,000 Angelenos now have nowhere to go. Some of them will filter in and out of shelters. Plenty others will be charged with camping violations and wind up in jail or prison. But whatever happens to them isn’t the concern of the richest people in liberal California, and they’re not shy about letting you know.