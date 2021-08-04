No, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Your Vaccination Status Is Not Protected by HIPAA

HIPAA privacy rules can be somewhat complex, but the law and its regulations generally prohibit “covered entities” under the statute—doctors, hospital administrators, insurers, and so on—from obtaining or disclosing a person’s health-related information in most circumstances without that person’s consent. Since most Americans don’t work in the health care industry, they probably aren’t familiar with the bulk of the administrative changes wrought by HIPAA over the past two decades. But anyone who’s had to recite their birth date when calling a doctor’s office or signed privacy waivers while in the emergency room has encountered the law.

In the folk version of HIPAA, however, those rules are actually a general right to medical privacy in all circumstances. Whatever the merits of such a right, HIPAA doesn’t actually protect it beyond covered entities. As a journalist, if I learned that a prominent hypothetical senator had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, I would not be violating HIPAA if I reported that information in this publication. If I learned of the diagnosis from one of the senator’s family members or from a staffer in their office, that source wouldn’t be violating HIPAA, either. But if the senator’s doctor or nurse or even an administrative aide in their hospital slipped me a copy of the test results without the senator’s permission, they would almost certainly be violating HIPAA.

Some confusion about who counts as a “covered entity” is understandable: It’s a broad, opaque term, and most Americans probably want to believe that it covers as much as possible. Where the folk version of HIPAA really goes awry is when it comes to asking about private health information, as opposed to telling someone about it. There is no legal universe in which it’s a HIPAA violation to ask someone if they’re vaccinated. Most people also probably wouldn’t consider it a HIPAA violation if someone asked, “How do you feel?” Nor is this really how HIPAA works in practice: People typically want a new doctor to be able to get their medical records from a previous doctor, for example, and happily sign a waiver so it can be done.