Vaccine Hesitancy and the Long Shadow of Racism in U.S. Health Care

In 1932, the Public Health Service, working with the Tuskegee Institute, began a study to record the natural history of syphilis in hopes of justifying treatment programs for blacks. It was called the “Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis in the Negro Male.” The study initially involved 600 black men—399 with syphilis, 201 who did not have the disease. The study was conducted without the benefit of patients’ informed consent. Researchers told the men they were being treated for “bad blood,” a local term used to describe several ailments, including syphilis, anemia, and fatigue. In truth, they did not receive the proper treatment needed to cure their illness. In exchange for taking part in the study, the men received free medical exams, free meals, and burial insurance. Although originally projected to last 6 months, the study actually went on for 40 years.

The study only ended because its existence was revealed by the Associated Press in 1972. At the time the study commenced there was no cure for syphilis, which was a serious and widespread problem. During World War I, it was the second-most-common reason for soldiers to be disabled. However, while the purpose of the original study may have had some justification, it took a seriously perverse turn in the 1940s when it was discovered that syphilis could be cured by penicillin. By the late 1940s, penicillin was widely available yet was never offered to participants in the Tuskegee study, which continued until 1972. At the time its existence was revealed, at least seven men had died directly from syphilis and 74 of the original participants still survived.

On October 1, 2010, it was revealed that from 1946 to 1948, the U.S. government conducted a second study of syphilis in Guatemala, where 700 prison inmates, mental patients, and soldiers were intentionally infected. As The New York Times reported:

American tax dollars, through the National Institutes of Health, even paid for syphilis-infected prostitutes to sleep with prisoners, since Guatemalan prisons allowed such visits. When the prostitutes did not succeed in infecting the men, some prisoners had the bacteria poured onto scrapes made on their penises, faces or arms, and in some cases it was injected by spinal puncture.

At least in the Guatemala study, the victims were treated with penicillin, since its purpose was to gauge the effectiveness of the treatment. (Those in the Tuskegee study acquired syphilis on their own and, contrary to popular belief, weren’t intentionally infected; they just weren’t treated properly. In both cases, however, the studies failed to get informed consent from participants.) The same day that details of the Guatemala experiment were revealed, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius offered an apology to the victims. President Barack Obama phoned the president of Guatemala to express regrets. (The original report that revealed the existence of the Guatemala study was done by Wellesley historian Susan Reverby and published in the Journal of Policy History in 2011.)