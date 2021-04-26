Vaccine Hesitancy and the Long Shadow of Racism in U.S. Health Care

As we rapidly approach the point where the Covid-19 vaccine is available to all those who want it, the key constraint on reaching a sufficiently high level of vaccinations to achieve herd immunity is the hesitancy of certain groups to get vaccinated. The latest survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation breaks them down. As one can see in the first chart, ten percent of Black adults refuse to get vaccinated—which, fortunately, is down from 27 percent in October 2020—with seven percent saying they will only get vaccinated if forced to and another 24 percent reporting a wait-and-see attitude. Although a higher percentage of whites say they will refuse a Covid vaccination outright, a third fewer will get one only if required or take a wait-and-see position.

While much attention has focused on crazy conspiracy theories that cause Republicans to resist getting vaccinated, it is disturbing that a large percentage of Black adults remain skeptical of doing so as well, despite a death rate from Covid-19 almost twice and a hospitalization rate almost three times that of the non-Hispanic white population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (second chart). And these data likely understate the true death toll among Blacks caused by Covid-19 by at least ten percent, according to a recent study in the Journal of Racial and Ethnic Health Disparities, based on the death rate from all causes.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. A February 2021 study in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases found that the historical maltreatment and mistreatment of Black people by the medical establishment is an important reason why so many of them are skeptical of the Covid-19 vaccine. At least one participant in the study specifically mentioned the Tuskegee syphilis experiment as a reason to resist getting vaccinated.