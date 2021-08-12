The Only Thing Worse Than Leaving Afghanistan? Staying.

Irony alert: That adamant critic of nation-building was none other than George W. Bush in a 2000 debate with Al Gore. As president, Bush fell under the sway of Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld—and, well, we all know the rest of the story. But Afghanistan was always a sideshow under Bush, even though the invasion was conducted in conjunction with NATO. At the end of 2001, when I was in Kabul, there were only 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan—most of them fruitlessly searching for Osama bin Laden rather than providing a modicum of security to a war-ravaged nation.

It will be agonizing to watch the dreams of those Afghanis who longed to live in the twenty-first century get destroyed by the return of the Taliban. Instead of trying to win the hearts and minds of the Afghan people, it would have been better over the years to find a way to protect those who embrace modernity instead of theocracy. Maybe some form of sanctuary cities could have been achieved, maybe the emphasis should have been on creating a line of defense around Kabul.

All this recalls the half-forgotten 1990s notion of humanitarian intervention. After NATO dithered during the brutal war in Bosnia, and America turned its back on the genocide in Rwanda, there was a growing consensus of “never again” among foreign policy liberals. That doctrine flowered in the late 1990s as the Serbs launched an ethnic cleansing campaign to remove Albanian Muslims from Kosovo. A 78-day NATO air war over Serbia in 1999 culminated in a peace agreement that led to return of nearly 1 million exiled Kosovars.

During the air war, I was in Macedonia (now North Macedonia) reporting on the flow of refugees across the border with Kosovo. Serbian buses would arrive filled with homeless Kosovars clutching a few bags of possessions. In my mind, it was a scene reminiscent of the dark days of World War II in Europe.