The Only Thing Worse Than Leaving Afghanistan? Staying.

There is a stark limit to how much the U.S. military can do outside of combat roles. That was the crux of an argument by a leading political figure in the days before 9/11. As he put it, “I think what we need to do is convince people who live in the lands they live in to build the nations.… Our military is meant to fight and win war. That’s what it’s meant to do. And when it gets overextended, morale drops.”

Irony alert: That adamant critic of nation-building was none other than George W. Bush, in a 2000 debate with Al Gore. As president, Bush fell under the sway of Dick Cheney and Don Rumsfeld—and, well, we all know the rest of the story. But Afghanistan was always a sideshow under Bush, even though the invasion was conducted in conjunction with NATO. At the end of 2001, when I was in Kabul, there were only 2,500 U.S. troops in Afghanistan—most of them fruitlessly searching for Osama bin Laden rather than providing a modicum of security to a war-ravaged nation.

It will be agonizing to watch the dreams of those Afghans who longed to live in the twenty-first century get destroyed by the return of the Taliban. Instead of trying to win the hearts and minds of the Afghan people, it would have been better over the years to find a way to protect those who embrace modernity instead of theocracy. Maybe some form of sanctuary cities could have been achieved, maybe the emphasis should have been on creating a line of defense around Kabul.