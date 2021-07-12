The Popularity of Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Driving Republicans Mad

After four years of Donald Trump, not much is holding what little is left of the GOP’s establishment wing together. Formerly mainstream Republicans like Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, herself the daughter of a former vice president, have become pariahs for their criticism of the former president; Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell, establishment stalwarts in the Senate for decades, have largely acquiesced to Trump’s dominance. But one issue binds the remnants of the party establishment: hyperbolic opposition to Biden’s withdrawal of all remaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan by the end of August.

“When it comes to understanding the war on terror and the dynamics we face as a nation, President Biden has consistently been wrong,” Graham tweeted. “I fear that his Afghanistan decision will prove to be his biggest mistake yet.” Last month, McConnell dinged Biden for “choosing to abandon the fight” in Afghanistan. Appearing on Meet the Press on Sunday, Kinzinger called the withdrawal a “crushing defeat.” John Bolton, the former Trump national security adviser and perennial hawk, described it as a “mistake across the board.”



There are no good options in Afghanistan, but none of the Republicans criticizing the pullout are offering any real alternatives. (“We still have troops in Kosovo,” Kinzinger told NBC’s Chuck Todd, perhaps unaware that the U.S. did not invade Kosovo and then spend two decades trying—and failing—to national-build there, at a cost of more than $2 trillion.) They’re also on the wrong side of public opinion: 73 percent of Americans, including nearly half of Republicans, support pulling out of Afghanistan. This is even true of the party’s nominal leader: Trump’s only complaint is that the withdrawal is not happening fast enough.

