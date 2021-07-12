The Popularity of Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal Is Driving Republicans Mad

There are no good options in Afghanistan, but none of the Republicans criticizing the pullout are offering any real alternatives. (“We still have troops in Kosovo,” Kinzinger told NBC’s Chuck Todd, perhaps unaware that the U.S. did not invade Kosovo and then spend two decades trying—and failing—to nation-build there, at a cost of more than $2 trillion.) They’re also on the wrong side of public opinion: 73 percent of Americans, including nearly half of Republicans, support pulling out of Afghanistan. This is even true of the party’s nominal leader: Trump’s only complaint is that the withdrawal is not happening fast enough.



Trump himself faced similar criticisms for wanting to pull American forces out of Afghanistan by the end of 2020 (his administration eventually negotiated a withdrawal deadline that was later moved to May 2021). McConnell called it a “grave mistake”; Graham of “disastrous” consequences. There’s little doubt these GOP hawks believe in staying in Afghanistan—just as they see all long overseas military adventures as necessary to maintain America’s standing at the top of the global pecking order. But these criticisms are being leveled now for crass political reasons, too.



“It is clear to me that President Biden has learned nothing from their Iraq withdrawal debacle,” Graham tweeted last week. “That decision led to the rise of ISIS.… President Biden does not understand conditions are developing in Afghanistan for a reemergence of al-Qaeda and ISIS which will directly threaten the American homeland and our allies.” Michael McCaul, the ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told Fox News last week that “Biden is going to own these ugly images.”

