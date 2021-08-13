The End of the Four-Year Presidency—for Democrats, Anyway

For Democrats, party discipline started to break down in the 1960s, partly because of the student-driven “Dump Johnson” movement that persuaded Johnson to withdraw from the 1968 election, and partly because the chasm between the congressional Democrats’ liberal wing and their Southern conservative wing was becoming unbridgeable. Republicans moved in the opposite direction. Starting in the 1980s, the Reagan-driven swing to the right began to harden party discipline as Republican liberals and accommodationist conservatives began to vanish.

The turning point was the election of 1994, two years after Bill Clinton was elected president. Clinton came into office pledging to reform the health care system, and he made good on that promise with a proposed overhaul designed by first lady Hillary Clinton in 1993. William Kristol, then a highly partisan Republican who was chairman of something called the Project for the Republican Future, wrote an influential memo opposing the plan, almost entirely on political grounds; House Speaker-in-Waiting Newt Gingrich, who didn’t need a lot of encouragement, ran with it; and Republicans won back the House for the first time in 32 years. Ever since, no Democrat—or Republican, for that matter—has been able to count on controlling both houses of Congress.

Writing in Slate, Jacob Weisberg would later argue, persuasively, that Kristol’s memo “marks the pivotal moment when Republicans shifted from fundamentally responsible partners in governing the country to uncompromising, hyper-partisan antagonists on all issues.” Kristol, an intellectual with a Harvard Ph.D. in political science and the son of two eminent neoconservative thinkers, was ideally situated to give the GOP permission to forget entirely about governing and act purely based on crude political interest. (It helped that health care was never a topic that greatly interested Kristol, who specialized in foreign policy.) The result was a Republican devolution so squalid that by 2016 even Kristol had disavowed the party and started voting Democratic.