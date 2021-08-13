The End of the Four-Year Presidency—for Democrats, Anyway

Throughout history it’s been periodically suggested that America should amend the Constitution to make the president serve a single six-year term. This quaintly goo-goo reform enjoyed its most recent vogue in the 1980s, when no president had served out a full two terms in more than 20 years. Especially after Watergate, running for reelection seemed fraught with corruption. Why not give the chief executive six years, free him to govern according to his conscience, and put a choke chain on the imperial presidency?

You don’t hear much talk about the six-year presidency anymore. That’s mainly because Ronald Reagan served out two full terms, as did three of his five successors. Reelection became the presidential norm. Even George W. Bush managed it! Instead of the six-year presidency, we got the two-year presidency—at least for Democrats, that is.

I don’t mean literally that presidents serve only two years. As noted above, after Reagan ended the post-Eisenhower dry spell, we saw Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama serve two terms. But most presidents after George H.W. Bush were given a free hand to enact their most ambitious policies for only their first two years in office. The meaningful part of Joe Biden’s presidency will likely end shortly after he turns 80, and don’t think he doesn’t know it.