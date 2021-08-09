Infrastructure Week Could End the Era of Deficit Fearmongering

I ask because something fascinating and nearly unprecedented, at least in terms of our recent political history, just occurred. The Senate is about to pass the infrastructure bill. And as you may have heard, the Congressional Budget Office said last Thursday that the bill would add more than $250 billion to the deficit over 10 years. And what happened? Nothing. Nobody batted an eye.

This is a major and very encouraging development in our politics. In the Ronald Reagan era, which, as Michelle Goldberg has argued, lasted from 1981 until this year, Democrats have been absolutely terrified of deficit politics. Terrified.

Here’s the history: When Bill Clinton took office, the deficit was his chief preoccupation. There is a famous story about how he convened his economic team in Little Rock about three weeks before being inaugurated. The day before, in an obvious effort to induce an atmosphere of panic at the meeting, George H.W. Bush’s budget director announced that future deficits were going to be larger than anticipated.