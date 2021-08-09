Infrastructure Week Could End the Era of Deficit Fearmongering

Republicans are the ones who’ve been irresponsible about the deficit; the facts are clear. They increase it intentionally. The idea is to cut taxes for the rich (which is more or less the only domestic policy position the party has) and run up the deficit so that if and when a Democrat wins the White House and actually wants to do some stuff, they can make a timely about-face and start yapping about how the tax-and-spend Democrats are going to run up the deficit and make your great-grandchildren foot the bill. It has worked like magic for 20 years. Sorry, no: 40 years.

Throughout that time Americans still call the Republicans the fiscally responsible party in poll after poll! It’s just hard-wired in people’s brains because the Republicans spend so much time howling about the Democrats and the deficit.

But over the last couple of years, public opinion has started to shift. Americans are less concerned about the deficit than they used to be. A Pew poll from about a year ago found that the percent of people who said the deficit is a “very serious” problem fell from 55 percent to 47 percent over a two-year period.

Why? Because when Covid hit, people wanted the government to intervene and spend. You know how they say everyone finds God in a foxhole? Well, by the same token, during a serious economic crisis, everyone finds Keynes.