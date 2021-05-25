Bored Reporters in Washington Declare an End to the Biden Honeymoon

The same can be said about Biden’s infrastructure bill. There, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the press in April that Biden hoped to “see major action in Congress and real progress by Memorial Day.” To keep that deadline, the negotiators would have to close, by Monday, a $1 trillion gap between Democratic and Republicans on the overall cost of the package, what exactly it should contain, and how it should be financed—tasks made difficult, obviously, by the unwillingness of most Republicans to grant Democrats a popular, big government policy victory.

Fortunately for Democrats and the country, the party can go it alone on infrastructure through budget reconciliation, and preparations are being made to do so. But the Floyd Act—much like the For the People Act, the bill on the January 6 commission, gun control legislation, D.C. statehood, immigration reform, and most everything else that’s piled up on the docket since the passage of Biden’s Covid relief plan—cannot pass without either a substantial amount of Republican support or an end to the legislative filibuster. It’s a terrible situation, and those of us who haven’t spent the last several months taking measurements for Biden’s place on Mount Rushmore have said so repeatedly. But for the broader public, a political situation isn’t truly real until the mainstream press has identified and explained it. And this week, the powers that be decided to bring the Biden honeymoon to a close.

“The dominant storyline,” NBC’s Chuck Todd, Mark Murray, and Carrie Dann informed us in a Monday piece, “has moved from the virus and even the vaccination rate, to the fate of President Biden’s non-Covid-related agenda on infrastructure and policing.” Now there’s a sentence that practically announces that the fix is in. This is perhaps the central trick of Todd’s trade—producing shifts in political discourse by reporting that shifts have already occurred. There are natural microtremors in the political landscape, it’s often implied, that only the delicate antennae of political reporters and pundits can detect. But the dominant storylines of American politics are actually authored, in sentences like the above, by people like Chuck Todd. You won’t find much evidence in polling that the electorate is more invested in infrastructure negotiations and the Floyd Act than they are in the pandemic. The narrative demands of American political journalism are bringing us to the next act anyway: In the media, attention is earned and money is made when the public perceives motion and change.