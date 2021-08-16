Last week I wrote about the gap between Democratic leaders’ rhetoric about the climate crisis and the reality of their actions, put in stark relief by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sobering report. Since then, even more data has accumulated showing how big that disconnect really is.

In response to the release of the IPCC’s report, President Joe Biden tweeted that “we can’t wait to tackle the climate crisis. The signs are unmistakable. The science is undeniable. And the cost of inaction keeps mounting.” Yet, as a letter sent Friday from several progressive groups to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain points out, Biden still has at least one bona fide climate skeptic on staff. Trump appointee and former insurance executive Thomas Workman, an independent member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, has in recent years cast doubt on whether the climate crisis was something to worry about. “I know there are many folks who are convinced that it’s the end of the world and we’ve got only 12 years left,” he said in 2019, “but then there are others who say it’s not an issue, but it certainly is a debate.” Biden could fire Workman whenever he wants. The groups behind the letter argue that this is particularly urgent given the outsized role Workman could play in crafting Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s forthcoming report on climate risk.

Biden’s cabinet members also issued vaguely worded calls to action in the wake of the IPCC report. “Only by understanding how the climate is changing,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote, “can we implement the solutions to meet this crisis. The latest report from the IPCC illustrates why every country must increase their climate ambition and action in the coming decade.”