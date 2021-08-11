The Eviction Moratorium Was Written for the Perfect Tenant. They’re Often Hard to Find.

Leegraciea Lewis had lived at the Landings at Steele Creek, an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, for eight years until she was evicted the morning of September 30, 2020. A team of sheriff’s deputies arrived at her door and told her she needed to change out of her pajamas and leave her immediately. The events leading up to that day had begun almost two years earlier, well before the Covid-19 pandemic. It was November 2018 when the owner of her building, a subsidiary of the Ohio-based Miller-Valentine Group, claimed she had violated her lease by refusing to allow staff into her apartment to make repairs. Her landlord then began declining her rent payments, a move that Lewis believed was retaliation after an October call to the housing code enforcement agency to report a persistent mold issue. After refusing her rent, her landlord took her to court, and in February 2020, she was ordered by a judge to leave her apartment by the end of March.

She began looking for another apartment, but found that each had income requirements she couldn’t meet. “I had nowhere to go,” Lewis told me. The pandemic was just beginning to pick up steam, and the prospect of moving grew more frightening. She had no good options: “I had to stay.” The temporary eviction ban in the CARES Act, passed just as her move out date loomed, bought her time. Lewis’s ground-floor apartment, which she could only barely afford on her fixed income—she paid $820 in rent out of the $1,338 she receives every month in Social Security disability benefits—was a sanctuary, even with all of its issues. Beyond the mold, Lewis, who uses a motorized scooter to get around, couldn’t access the mailbox, and her bathroom didn’t have grab bars on the walls. (In May 2019, the Miller-Valentine Group was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for discriminating against people with disabilities like Lewis in buildings the company owns in more than a dozen states, including the Landings at Steele Creek; they later reached a settlement agreement.) It wasn’t a perfect place, but it was her home.

In August, as the eviction ban in the CARES Act expired, her court proceedings resumed. The Centers for Disease Control had just weeks earlier issued its own Covid-19 temporary eviction moratorium, and she had even shared a copy of it with her apartment management. “They still did it anyway,” she said. “They didn’t care.” The moratorium didn’t apply to her; she hadn’t lost income, or work—she just had a landlord who wanted to kick her out. The day of her eviction, Lewis moved to an extended stay hotel, where the rent was $700 each week, scarcely less than what she paid every month for her former apartment.