The Eviction Moratorium Was Written for the Perfect Tenant. They’re Often Hard to Find.

The holes in the Biden administration’s eleventh-hour eviction moratorium—which applies to tenants in counties with high rates of infection, have applied for rent relief, and are unable to pay due to pandemic-related income loss or medical expenses—have only grown wider. Eviction filings slowed down in 2020 but didn’t cease. Landlords have continued to kick their renters out of their homes by claiming they are violating the terms of their leases—using reasons that are often minor, like an unmowed lawn or an unauthorized trampoline. Landlords can also evict tenants by relying on the fact that many people continue to be unaware of the moratorium’s existence, as well as the rent relief that is available (if dribbling out excruciatingly slowly). Like so much of the relief meant to soften the consequences of living through a global pandemic, navigating the anti-eviction relief process, even if you qualify, is confusing and byzantine.

The best-case scenario is often living in a state of limbo.

The best-case scenario is often living in a state of limbo. Valeria Allietti, a single mother of three living in Las Vegas, applied this May for assistance to pay off her rent debt, which she accrued after most of the clients for her cleaning business dropped away during the pandemic. “For two or three months, I didn’t make anything,” Allietti said. She is still waiting for relief to come. “In my case, the rental company has been really patient, but not everybody is lucky like me,” she said.

For some renters, it ultimately doesn’t matter how successfully they work their way through the process: Stories abound of landlords who refuse to accept the cold hard cash offered them and of judges who have interpreted the provisions of the moratorium however they see fit, often against tenants. Apryl of Action NC, who often accompanies tenants facing eviction to court, has seen all of this firsthand. “It can literally depend on the judge,” she said of whether a tenant will receive a favorable ruling. One client of hers was able to obtain rent relief, only to have her landlord refuse to accept it. It’s experiences like those that make her scoff at the idea, promoted by sympathetic news accounts of supposedly struggling landlords, that it’s landlords who are being victimized. Landlords are not without their own forms of assistance, including Covid-related mortgage forbearance programs. At the end of the day, many are only temporarily losing income or taking a loss on an investment property, Apryl said. “But tenants are going to lose their actual homes.”