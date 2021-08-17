How Mass Persuasion Works

The term “Stockholm syndrome” comes from a 1973 bank heist that started out perfectly normally. An experienced robber named Jan-Erik Olsson entered Kreditbanken in Norrmalmstorg square, Stockholm, wearing a disguise, and demanded money at gunpoint. Police arrived on the scene quickly, and Olsson reacted by taking four bank employees hostage. In return for their freedom, he demanded three million kronor, a getaway vehicle, weapons, and for his friend Clark Olofsson to be released from prison and brought to the scene. The minister of justice granted this last request, hoping to use Oloffson as a go-between for negotiations, but the pair barricaded themselves and the hostages in a bank vault, refusing to come out until their remaining demands were met. Police ended the siege five days later by throwing tear gas into the vault.



Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media by Joel E. Dimsdale Buy on Bookshop

Olsson and Olofsson showed both brutality and kindness to their hostages in the interim. They kept the captives on leashes, but allowed them to make phone calls. One hostage, Kristin Ehnmark, used hers to antagonize the Swedish prime minister, accusing him of “playing checkers” with her life. To Sweden’s great surprise—the crime was the first to be covered in real time by national television—she urged him to give Olsson what he wanted and get the police off the scene, fearing that they would escalate tensions and lead to someone being killed. The hostage situation was eventually resolved with no fatalities, and the captors and hostages shook hands goodbye. As the robbers walked off in police custody, one of the hostages called out, “Clark, I’ll see you again!”

Joel E. Dimsdale tells this story in Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media, a study of the art of getting another person to do what you want. The hostages’ behavior was seen as so unusual that this dynamic—where hostages are said to identify with their captors—was described as its own “syndrome.” Stockholm syndrome has since come to be used for various sorts of paradoxical behavior. A woman who stays with her abusive husband might be said to have Stockholm syndrome, in common parlance, because although she may not literally be held hostage, she makes decisions that keep her in a risky situation and are ultimately counter to her interests.