How Mass Persuasion Works

Joel E. Dimsdale tells this story in Dark Persuasion: A History of Brainwashing from Pavlov to Social Media, a study of the art of getting another person to do what you want. The hostages’ behavior was seen as so unusual that this dynamic—where hostages are said to identify with their captors—was described as its own “syndrome.” Stockholm syndrome has since come to be used for various sorts of paradoxical behavior. A woman who stays with her abusive husband might be said to have Stockholm syndrome, in common parlance, because although she may not literally be held hostage, she makes decisions that keep her in a risky situation and are ultimately counter to her interests.

The problem with the Stockholm syndrome origin story, Dimsdale explains, is that it’s not entirely true. He cites a 1977 study of 77 separate “hostage and barricade situations,” which found that “four times as many hostages died in the crossfire of assault by security forces than were executed by terrorists.” So, Ehnmark’s frustration with the police may not have been paradoxical at all, but straightforward pragmatism. She may have been right to fear the police more than she feared Olofsson and Olsson. That a “syndrome” might have such a confused backstory and yet such sticking power in the popular lexicon shows how much narrative is involved in the way we discuss emotion.

A similar problem afflicts the term “brainwashing,” a concept Dimsdale presents as the fruit of midcentury competition in the field of psychiatric research during the Cold War; a tool exploited by cultists and religious leaders; and ultimately a phenomenon that eludes easy definition while growing ever harder to ignore. We live in a time of mass persuasion, where disinformation flourishes on social media and vaccine skepticism jeopardizes America’s recovery from Covid-19. Lunatic conspiracy theories and fringe ideologies foster very real violence on the reactionary right, while marketers practice the art of convincing people to buy things at scales too vast to visualize. Dark Persuasion suggests that the language of brainwashing is incommensurate with the problems of our time, and a hangover from the era of America’s most paranoid wars.