The Fate of Confederate Monuments Should Be Clear

In the year since the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer, and the mass protests that followed, Confederate monuments have come down with astonishing speed. According to a February 2021 report by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which keeps the most exhaustive database of Confederate symbols nationwide, 94 monuments were taken down in 2020—nearly twice as many as in the four years prior combined. Even the removal of 54 monuments between 2015 and 2019 was a notable break from the past. Few had been removed since Southern states began erecting them en masse in the 1890s; in fact, the trend has gone almost entirely in the opposite direction, with a burst of Confederate monuments going up during the civil rights era, and another round dedicated at the turn of the twenty-first century.

No Common Ground: Confederate Monuments and the Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice by Karen L. Cox Buy on Bookshop

Surveying the speed of the recent removals, it’s tempting to see such statues becoming a thing of the past. But a closer look reveals a more troubling picture. More than 700 Confederate monuments remain standing, and not only in the South. And while some statues came down, Southern Republican lawmakers immediately began enacting a raft of “heritage protection acts” in response. Often modeled on South Carolina’s Heritage Protection Act, passed in 2000, these laws make it nearly impossible for Southern cities, many of them majority Black, to democratically remove Confederate symbols from public grounds, requiring, for instance, the approval of two-thirds of the state legislature—usually dominated by Republicans. In 2016, Tennessee strengthened its monument protection law to resemble South Carolina’s, and similar bills followed in Alabama in 2017 and Georgia in 2019. Not to be outdone, Donald Trump, amid the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, issued an executive order criminalizing vandalism of Confederate monuments nationwide.



To many Americans, the heated debates over Confederate monuments might seem new. But Karen L. Cox, a leading historian of Confederate memory, reminds us in No Common Ground, her brief, excellent overview of Confederate monument history, that these statues have been hotly contested since their inception. Through a swift survey of news reports, speeches, pamphlets, and legislative debates, she shows that in the minds of their Southern white creators and to Black communities, these monuments “have always been attached to the cause of slavery and white supremacy.”