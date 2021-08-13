Trump’s Big Lie Allies Take One on the Chin

Powell publicly insisted for months that she had evidence and expert testimony to support her claims about Dominion’s alleged malfeasance. But when she sought to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this year, she asserted that “no reasonable person” would have taken her comments as statements of fact instead of opinion. (Statements of opinion are generally harder to challenge as defamatory than statements of fact.) Her remarks, Powell argued, were made in the context of a “bitter and controversial” presidential election and as an “attorney-advocate” expressing her legal and political views.

Nichols was unconvinced. “As an initial matter, there is no blanket immunity for statements that are ‘political’ in nature,” he wrote. “As the [D.C.] Court of Appeals has put it, the fact that statements were made in a political ‘context’ does not indiscriminately immunize every statement contained therein. It is true that courts recognize the value in some level of ‘imaginative expression’ or ‘rhetorical hyperbole’ in our public debate. But it is simply not the law that provably false statements cannot be actionable if made in the context of an election.”*

As to whether Powell was expressing an opinion or making a factual assertion, Nichols made clear that the evidence was on Dominion’s side. “The question, then, is whether a reasonable juror could conclude that Powell’s statements expressed or implied a verifiably false fact about Dominion,” he wrote. “This is not a close call. To take one example, Powell has stated publicly that she has ‘evidence from [the] mouth of the guy who founded [Dominion] admit[ting that] he can change a million votes, no problem at all.’ She told audiences that she would ‘tweet out the video.’ These statements are either true or not; either Powell has a video depicting the founder of Dominion saying he can ‘change a million votes,’ or she does not.”