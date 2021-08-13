Trump’s Big Lie Allies Take One on the Chin

Perhaps the most damaging portion for Powell came when discussing whether her actions could fall under the actual-malice standard. Nichols noted that Dominion had “alleged not only that Powell’s claims are so inherently improbable that only a reckless person could have believed them, but also that she deliberately ignored the truth in favor of relying on facially unreliable sources, intentionally lied about and fabricated evidence to support a preconceived narrative about election fraud, and did so to raise her own public profile and make a profit.” Those are strong allegations, and Dominion provided strong evidence to support them.

“Powell again faces an obvious hurdle in the fact that she has never produced (nor mentioned in any sworn affidavit) the video of Dominion’s founder that she claims to possess; a reasonable juror could conclude that Powell has not produced the video because she doesn’t have it,” Nichols wrote. He also dissected the purported affidavits and expert testimony that Powell offered while disputing the election. Dominion implicitly accused Powell of writing the affidavits she attributed to anonymous sources. “Indeed, certain sections in two of the declarations are almost completely identical,” Nichols noted.

Powell’s experts proved to be even less persuasive. A court concluded that one expert had previously defrauded donors by misrepresenting her experience. Another expert declared in a sworn statement that he had found evidence of fraud in a Michigan county that doesn’t actually exist. Yet another expert had been spurned by another court for their “sheer unreliability.” And yet another expert had “publicly claimed that George Soros, President George H.W. Bush’s father, the Muslim Brotherhood, and ‘leftists’ helped form the ‘Deep State’ in Nazi Germany in the 1930s—which would have been a remarkable feat for Soros, who was born in 1930,” Nichols dryly observed.

Lindell fared no better. His argument largely centered on the actual-malice standard. “Like Powell, Lindell correctly notes that allegations of a defendant’s ill will or profit motive, without more, do not satisfy the actual malice standard,” Nichols acknowledged. “But again, Dominion has alleged more.” The company not only argued that Lindell was intentionally and recklessly lying about its voting machines but that he did so for personal gain. Nichols noted that Dominion “has alleged numerous instances in which Lindell told audiences to purchase MyPillow products after making his claims of election fraud and providing MyPillow promotional codes related to those theories.” As a result, Nichols allowed the complaint against Lindell to proceed.