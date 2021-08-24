New York’s New Governor Wants You to Forget Some Things

There she was in 2018, with Cuomo’s true lieutenant, Melissa DeRosa, unveiling a 30-point “Women’s Agenda” on the governor’s behalf. On the list: a bill, signed the following year, that makes it far easier for women to prove workplace sexual harassment.

Cuomo promptly violated that law and, ultimately, the tougher federal standard for harassment, as investigators brought in by the state’s attorney general found. His resignation cued up a historic gain for women that was nowhere on the 30-point list: New York now has its first female governor.

What the state has seen in the two weeks since Hochul’s promotion notice is a successor showcasing her strengths as a dutiful, collaborative, civic-spirited, and genial public servant—qualities that contrast powerfully with the notoriously combative and controlling Cuomo. Hochul made sure to publicize her meetings in New York City with a Cuomo nemesis, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and with her 2018 reelection rival and an expected 2022 candidate for governor, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. Joint statements of partnership Hochul issued with each official heralded the new dawn.