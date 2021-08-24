New York’s New Governor Wants You to Forget Some Things

Hochul remains an admired figure in Buffalo and Erie County, which is closer to Detroit than to New York’s main population centers downstate. From working-class roots she went to law school and into Washington legislative jobs in the 1980s, notably for legendary New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan. But Buffalo pulled Hochul back when her husband went to work as a federal prosecutor there. Hochul’s affinity for unglamorous public service led to years on the board of her hometown of Hamburg, and then a simultaneous gig as a deputy to the elected county clerk.

When her boss left, Hochul ended up with a promotion akin to her situation now—and with a need to win over voters to keep her new job come election time. Back then, she leaped into her anti-immigrant stand against Spitzer, and it worked, at least for a while. She won not only her devil’s bargain to keep her county clerk post but also, in 2011, a special election for a seat, usually Republican, in Congress—only to lose reelection scarcely a year later after redistricting made her district even redder.

Then Cuomo came calling, in the market for a female upstate leader who wouldn’t mind working in the man’s shadow, without authority and with a grueling travel schedule to county fairs and ribbon cuttings and regional sales pitches for the governor’s agenda du jour.

So who is the Kathy Hochul who steps out into the sunlight on Tuesday? Even she can’t truly answer that yet, as she improvises by the day and staffs a new government purged of Cuomo’s enablers.