Andrew Cuomo and the Line No Democrat Can Cross

Andrew Cuomo’s resignation was inevitable. At the end, he had no support anywhere, from the president of the United States on down. And yet when it finally came, it was still shocking, because it was so out of character. His father’s onetime enforcer, the younger Cuomo always presented himself as the kind of guy who’d plow his way through any allegations.

But he had no choice but to quit. Letitia James’s report on his various sexual improprieties is devastating. Before that report came out—back when he had called for James to investigate the charges—it looked like he might survive this. The New York public seemed willing to let him have his day in court. And who exactly was going to beat him in an election, Andrew Giuliani?

But he had his day in court, and New Yorkers decided: enough. This represents an important piece of progress: In 2021, at last, it’s just not possible as a Democrat to survive credible and serial allegations of sexual harassment. The same can’t yet be said of the Republican Party—indeed, Republican voters made their serially accused sexual harasser the president of the United States. But you can’t do it as a Democrat.