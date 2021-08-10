Andrew Cuomo and the Line No Democrat Can Cross

Andrew was intense; constantly trotting out lines, ideas, strategies. It put a journalist, even an opinion columnist, in a slightly uncomfortable position. But he was rhetorically relentless. Surely the difference had something to do with the fact that by the time I was talking with Mario, he was in retirement and relaxed, while when I met Andrew, he was on the make, climbing the greasy pole. But it wasn’t the whole story. Andrew was a jagged knife.

This is the guy who leaked (I presume—I have no proof, but everybody was aghast at the time) his own divorce papers alleging that his ex-wife had had an affair. I will never forget that day. The story ran in the Times. Your average newspaper reader, who doesn’t think about how things like leaked divorce papers get into newspapers, probably just thought poorly of his wife. But those of us in the know—in the news business, or working in New York politics—were calling one another in disbelief, saying, “Can you believe he leaked news of his daughters’ mother’s supposed infidelity?”

But that was Andrew, and he never changed. The statements he offered in his own self-defense last week were nuts, as were that endless slideshow of him kissing Charlie Rangel and Al Gore. How he imagined this would play in his favor is mind-boggling. It bore all the hallmarks of somebody who’d absolutely lost his grip on reality and, more importantly, didn’t have anyone around him anymore to remind him of what reality was.