You Have The Right to Keep Filming the Cops—For Now

What he caught on his device’s camera was chaos. One of the officers struck the suspect in the face multiple times. The suspect’s girlfriend, who was more than seven months pregnant, approached the scuffle while shouting at the cops. Another officer grabbed her by the ankle and yanked, knocking her face-forward onto the ground. Then an officer, apparently having noticed that Frasier was filming the whole contretemps, shouted, “Camera!” As Frasier returned to his car, an officer beckoned him to come over to the police car and bring his license and the tablet with him. Frasier, fearful that the cops would delete the footage, only brought his license. When they asked for the camera, he brought his phone back, but they recognized it wasn’t the same device.

“At that point, all five of the officers encircled [Frasier] and demanded the video,” he told the court in his petition. Believing he would be taken to jail if he refused any longer, Frasier retrieved his tablet. Officer Evans then “grabbed the tablet out of [Frasier’s] hands and began searching for the video of the arrest. [Frasier] objected that this was improper without a warrant, but Officer Evans continued to scan files on the tablet. He then announced to the other officers, ‘I don’t see the video in here. I can’t find it.’ Another officer responded, ‘As long as there’s no video, it’s OK.... If there’s just a photo, that’s fine, as long as there’s no video.’” The officers then gave Frasier back his tablet and his driver’s license, and he left. He later provided the footage to a local news outlet.

Frasier then sued the officers and the city in federal court for violating his First Amendment rights by retaliating against him for filming the incident. He noted that the city had trained its officers since at least 2007 to recognize that citizens have the right to film them while they are on duty. In addition to this policy, the Denver Police Department had two separate training courses that explicitly stated that the First Amendment protects members of the public while they film police officers in public. Accordingly, a federal district court judge rejected the officers’ motion to dismiss Frasier’s First Amendment claim and denied them qualified immunity.