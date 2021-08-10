The End of Cuomo and His “Feminist” Wall of Protection

But the report shows the more nebulous ways in which the culture of fear upheld by Cuomo’s top aides protected abuse. Boylan, for example, testifies about how DeRosa would scream and curse her out and she attempted, on multiple occasions, to resign from the executive office. Brittany Commisso, an executive assistant who claimed that Cuomo had harassed her, including reaching under her blouse and groping her breast, testified that after the governor asked her to take a photo with him and not to share it with anyone aside from another executive assistant, she was terrified specifically of Cuomo’s top aides finding out. “If Stephanie Benton or Melissa [DeRosa] heard that, I was going to lose my job. Because I knew that I certainly was going to be the one to go.” Bennett explains in the report how she went to great lengths to smooth things over with DeRosa and Benton, sending them an email complimenting them, which was something she did “out of desperation to ‘make it seem like everything was totally fine.’” All of this supports recent reporting on the administration’s toxic workplace environment: “Most people I spoke to about their relationships with the governor have memories of being yelled at, threatened, or insulted by senior female colleagues, especially Melissa DeRosa,” New York magazine’s Rebecca Traister reported in March.

The powerful women who work for Cuomo have long deflected any criticism of their actions by decrying such criticism as misogynistic. “Haven’t you heard? Women aren’t allowed to be mad or fight—being tough and direct makes you a ‘bitch,’” DeRosa tweeted last month. In his response to the report, Cuomo himself made the same case: “A number of complaints target female managers, which smacks to me of a double standard. A strong male manager is respected and rewarded. A strong female manager is ridiculed and stereotyped. It is a double standard. It is sexist. And it must be challenged.” Lis Smith, a political consultant, also recently defended DeRosa by claiming that she faced a double standard. It’s often touted by the governor and his allies that DeRosa is on the chair of the New York State Council on Women and is the first woman in history to serve as secretary to the governor, as if one cannot abuse power while also occupying a powerful position. (“I’m very proud of the fact that I have more women in senior positions than any governor before me,” Cuomo said during his Tuesday resignation press conference, true until the end. “The lack of diversity on the state police detail was an ongoing disappointment for me.”)



These deflections aren’t just public-facing; they’re also utilized in everyday ways behind the scenes. When reporters from the Albany Times Union asked the executive office about how Cuomo got a young female state trooper whom he harassed reassigned to his protective detail, despite the fact that she didn’t meet the previous criteria—three years on duty—for the position, DeRosa accused them of sexism for even going down this line of inquiry. “You guys are trying to reduce her hiring to being about looks. That’s what men do,” DeRosa said.

