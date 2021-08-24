A Lesson for Biden: How JFK Went Up in the Polls After the Bay of Pigs

Aides were impressed—and grateful. “The president’s assertion—no reference to Eisenhower’s ‘plan,’ no veiled hints of staff inadequacy or agency misrepresentation—was received with relief, thought courageous, began the restoration of confidence,” Richard Goodwin wrote in his memoirs. “It was a wise decision. And it was absolutely true. He had listened to the briefings, heard all the arguments, and given the order that was his alone to give.” The general public, too, took note: Kennedy’s approval rating, far from taking a beating on account of the crisis, went up. (“The worse I do, the more popular I get,” he quipped.)

Beyond owning the error, JFK sought to learn from it. The results were mixed. He did not conclude from the episode that he should seek better relations with Havana or enter talks with Castro; in short order the administration initiated Operation Mongoose, a notorious scheme designed to destabilize and overthrow the Cuban government and that included the possibility of assassinating Castro. But JFK came away from the Bay of Pigs with the conviction that he must weigh the drawbacks of potential military intervention more fully, by asking more and tougher questions. He became warier of taking military advice, and more insistent on broadening his range of advice, while strengthening his grip on the levers of decision-making in foreign policy.

The new approach would serve him—and the nation—well on numerous occasions, not least during the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. With Mongoose and his other anti-Castro efforts, Kennedy helped bring on the crisis in the first place. But during the Thirteen Days, with tensions at their highest, he rose to the occasion. His rigorous and persistent questioning of his advisers, and his insistence on seeking a political solution, proved decisive in steering the world away from a nuclear conflagration.

2021 is not 1961. Our partisan divisions run deeper, and we’re more cynical about what drives politicians to do what they do. But that in a way gives Joe Biden license—he can rest secure that he’ll get attacked whichever course he takes. So do what’s right, Mr. President. Your assertion that “the buck stops with me” is important, but don’t end with what is after all your constitutional obligation. Instead, take a lesson from John F. Kennedy and own up to the mistakes, calmly and firmly, and learn from them. You might be surprised by the result.