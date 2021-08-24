A Lesson for Biden: How JFK Went Up in the Polls After the Bay of Pigs

Which raises the question of why Kennedy went ahead. He had personal doubts, after all, and although almost all his senior civilian and military advisers backed the invasion plan, several figures whose opinions he valued did not—Senator J. William Fulbright, diplomat Thomas Mann, and historian and White House aide Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr. among them. The staunch advocacy of the CIA and the Joint Chiefs of Staff certainly pushed him forward, as did the momentum that had been built up over many months of planning and preparation. (Kennedy told a British journalist soon afterward that he could not have called a halt to the operation without a “screaming of gears” within the government.) Kennedy’s own desire to see Castro ousted also factored in, as did his campaign rhetoric from the previous year—he had vowed that if elected he would provide more support to “fighters for freedom.”

Most of all, he was a new and untested president. He knew that Republicans, who over the previous dozen years had become experts at using the “soft on communism” cudgel against Democrats, stood ready to pounce. “If he hadn’t gone ahead with it, everybody would have said it showed that he had no courage,” his brother, Attorney General Robert Kennedy, later remarked, imagining the scene. “Eisenhower’s people all said it would succeed—and we turned it down.”

Still, JFK, always his own most discerning critic, knew right away he had messed up. He had not demanded enough of his advisers, had not compelled them to really explain why they thought the gambit had a strong chance of success. He had not consulted with enough outsiders, who would be less emotionally committed, less subject to group pressure. He had not followed his usual approach: to seek out divergent views, to challenge expert opinion, to reject fuzzy thinking and easy pieties.