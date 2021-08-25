How Western Books About the Muslim World Fuel War and Retribution

In 1991, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer adapted the memoir for the big screen, having scooped up the film rights before it even hit shelves. The Hollywood studio cast Sally Field as the heroine. This drove home the book’s xenophobic themes by spurring viewers to regard the wife and husband as stand-ins for America and Islam, respectively. As Goodwin explains: “[Field]’s not any white lady. She’s every white lady. She’s Gidget. She’s the Flying Nun. She is literally America’s sweetheart at this point [in her career]. So to watch her get the shit kicked out of her by this violent Muslim man … it’s like indicative of how Muslim men really are, even though they try to trick us and make us think that they’re just like us.”

In 1993, in response to Mahmoody’s story, President Bill Clinton signed the International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act, which made international abduction by a parent a felony offense. The same decade, the U.S. State Department made Mahmoody an adviser “on the plight of American women and children held against their will in foreign countries.” Ever since, the film has regularly played on television networks such as Oprah’s OWN, in addition to being screened in public schools and even a custody hearing “as a credible example of Muslim beliefs and practices.” The book remains in print, its cover having been updated to reflect current images of “scary Muslims.” (The heroine is now in full niqab.)

Goodwin explains that the book’s enduring legacy is widespread disgust for Islam, pity for Muslim women, and pride for the supposedly human rights–loving U.S. Other white-authored and marketed books in the genre have cultivated the same feelings, according to Ahmad. The first book in the Princess trilogy, for instance, romanticizes America and obscures the U.S.’s role in giving rise to the depicted atrocities in Saudi Arabia, leaving readers to conclude that “women of the Arab culture have no rights.” Suzanne Fisher Staples’ young adult novel about a child bride, Shabanu: Daughter of the Wind, is more nuanced, but its packaging and pedagogical uses give students an “illusion of global cultural literacy,” leading some to bully Muslim peers.