How Western Books About the Muslim World Fuel War and Retribution

In 1993, in response to Mahmoody’s story, President Bill Clinton signed the International Parental Kidnapping Crime Act, which made international abduction by a parent a felony offense. The same decade, the U.S. State Department made Mahmoody an adviser “on the plight of American women and children held against their will in foreign countries.” Ever since, the film has regularly played on television networks such as Oprah’s OWN, in addition to being screened in public schools and even a custody hearing “as a credible example of Muslim beliefs and practices.” The book remains in print, its cover having been updated to reflect current images of “scary Muslims.” (The heroine is now in full niqab.)

Goodwin explains that the book’s enduring legacy is widespread disgust for Islam, pity for Muslim women, and pride for the supposedly human rights–loving U.S. Other white-authored and marketed books in the genre have cultivated the same feelings, according to Ahmad. The first book in the Princess trilogy, for instance, romanticizes America and obscures the U.S.’s role in giving rise to the depicted atrocities in Saudi Arabia, leaving readers to conclude that “women of the Arab culture have no rights.” Suzanne Fisher Staples’ young adult novel about a child bride, Shabanu: Daughter of the Wind, is more nuanced, but its packaging and pedagogical uses give students an “illusion of global cultural literacy,” leading some to bully Muslim peers.

As readers young and old consume bestsellers about Muslim women’s suffering (often in lieu of more meaningful engagements with Islam), Muslim women globally have been increasingly subjected to military force, surveillance, discriminatory policies, and hate crimes by those who claim to be liberating them.

The Bush administration famously appealed to human rights to justify the invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan, devastating hundreds of thousands of civilian lives and creating the conditions for the current crisis. As religious studies scholar Juliane Hammer has discussed, recent decades have also seen the rise of physical and verbal harassment against Muslim women in the United States, including incidents where some have had their headscarves forcibly removed in public by strangers. Many Westerners have come to believe that by wearing such garments, Muslim women are either asking for violence or signaling their allegiance to terrorist men—therefore, they must be battered to take them off.