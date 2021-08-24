For Congress, September Will Be the Cruelest Month

The reconciliation bill is expected to include a wish list of measures aimed at making progress on liberal priorities such as expanding Medicare, extending the child tax credit, implementing paid leave, reforming immigration, and combating climate change. Democratic leadership has settled on $3.5 trillion as an acceptable number for this bill, claiming that it will be fully subsidized through offsets such as raising corporate tax rates.

But that $3.5 trillion price tag is controversial among members at both ideological ends of the Democratic party. Some moderates in both chambers have raised concerns about voting in favor of a bill with such high costs, while progressives argue that the number isn’t high enough to fully address all Democratic priorities. Although the majority in the House isn’t quite as narrow as the 50-50 split in the Senate, it’s close—Speaker Nancy Pelosi can afford to lose only three votes on such a bill. In a concession to moderates, Pelosi committed on Tuesday to voting only on a reconciliation bill that can pass in the Senate.

It’s also unclear whether the House will vote on reconciliation next month. Passing the bill requires unity in a Democratic caucus that is often, and famously, in disarray. Moderate Democrats who say they are unwilling to vote for the reconciliation bill until the bipartisan bill is passed will butt heads with progressives saying the opposite. In a statement on Tuesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus said, “We will only vote for the infrastructure bill after passing the reconciliation bill.” Progressives are concerned that, if the vote on the bipartisan bill comes first, moderates will balk and not vote for the (much larger) reconciliation bill.