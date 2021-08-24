For Congress, September Will Be the Cruelest Month

Lawmakers may wish that someone would wake them up when September ends, but unfortunately, there is simply too much for Congress to do next month—and too little time to accomplish it.

Like students procrastinating on their biggest projects, congressional Democrats have a limited period to address a number of priorities—not to mention funding the government and raising the debt ceiling—before running up against a wall of deadlines. As is so often the case, the great obstacle is the cruel and relentless march of time, moving inexorably towards the beginning of October. It doesn’t help that the congressional schedule currently has lawmakers out of Washington for the majority of September. The Senate is expected to return on September 13; the House is scheduled to come back to Capitol Hill on September 20.

With the midterm elections already looming, and Republicans structurally favored to retake at least one house of Congress—if not both—this may be the last opportunity for Democrats to make good on their promises to voters.