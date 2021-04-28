On Biden’s American Families Plan and Resisting the Conservative Politics of Care

The American Families Plan is not utopian, but it could be understood as aspirational. According to reporting from Jeff Stein at The Washington Post, the plan, to be released by the Biden administration this week, moves hundreds of billions of dollars to support paid family leave and childcare, along with extending direct payments to parents (through the most recent stimulus’s reforms to the child tax credit) to 2025, something that has already been welcomed—and opposed—for delinking welfare from work requirements. In a way, the plan is being marketed as making work and home life resemble the fantasy of productive and rewarding labor that both are meant to deliver, though rarely do. It promises to better enable people to work and to build families—using $1.8 billion to underwrite two institutions that also stand in the way of many people’s survival.

Still, while the messaging in support of the plan can sound like an appeal to conservative values about work and family—this is essentially the only narrative defense being put forward, by both Democrats and Republicans—the social and material change the plan might make does not necessarily have to be. As labor and care are currently organized, both frequently fail to meet our needs, let alone expand what’s possible. Their value is so entrenched and naturalized that it can be difficult to ask: What’s wrong with simply paying people who stay home and provide care to children and elders, not because there are no jobs, or no jobs that fit well around the demands of that care, but because it’s the kind of world we want and owe to one another? The pandemic and fatal governmental nonresponse has pushed questions like this to the fore, now that we are in a full-blown crisis of care, one that comes as no surprise to domestic workers and health care workers, to many feminists and parents, and all of the above. There is no way out but to question these failed systems.

“Work and family are so tightly coupled that we may have a hard time disentangling our investments in them,” as Kathi Weeks, professor of gender, sexuality, and feminist studies at Duke University, said in a 2018 interview. They are also inadequate to the task of providing us with resources, care, and meaning. In that sense, they are two sides of the same coin, Weeks argued. “The ascetic ideal of hard work and self-sacrifice for productive ends is echoed in the emotional impoverishment of the family model that presumes to limit and pre-define our relations of intimacy and care.” Where work fails, we’re told to shore up family life for support, and vice versa, a feedback loop that gets in the way of considering a life outside of it.