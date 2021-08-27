Climate Change May Turn Even Experienced Outdoorspeople Into Newbies

But on a rapidly-changing planet, experience can be deceiving. June 2021 was the hottest June in 127 years of record-keeping. It outpaced the previous peak of June 2016 by 0.9 degrees. When he disappeared in July, Kreycik, the Bay Area trail runner, was on what should have been a fairly standard trek in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. But GPS data from Kreycik’s smart watch, along with insight from his family and friends, suggest he simply wasn’t prepared for that day’s 106 degree high.

In theory, there are ways to manage risks as one’s underlying assumptions about environment become unreliable. Anyone can read up on basic hiking precautions online. Platforms like All Trails are designed to provide users with granular details about the demands of a hike before they go out. Emergency weather radios designed for backpacking can offer vital information about wildfires changing path or picking up speed. And if you’re new to intense outdoor activities, mentors or clubs can be a safe alternative to stepping out for the first time alone, said Alyssa Amos Clark, an ultra runner currently based in California.

In every case, the key is to “challenge yourself, but also [give] yourself bail-out options,” Clark told me. For example, both Clark and Carson have a device called the Garmin inReach, which allows them to share their locations to an appointed friend or family member, send and receive text messages, and even trigger an SOS that connects users with a professional 24/7 search and rescue monitor center. It’s pricey—around $450 for the device, plus a satellite subscription—but it can be a literal lifesaver.

Personal preparedness is not enough, however. People who care about nature—and staying safe in it—have to engage in broader climate action, Clark said. For her part, she has recently switched to a plant-based diet, given meat’s large environmental and emissions impact. She and many other ultra runners are racing closer to home, or paying to offset the carbon from their travels. In the modern era, the camper’s classic ethical imperative to “leave no trace” now includes emissions, too.

