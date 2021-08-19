How East Coast Media Bias Skews the News

The stifling blanket of wildfire smoke that afflicts many Western states each summer received an unusual surge in attention this year only because it became noticeable on the East Coast. I can’t help but wonder what the news coverage would look like if a wildfire more than half the size of Rhode Island were burning in the Appalachians or the Alleghenies, threatening small towns in Pennsylvania or upstate New York and covering cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia in a thick, choking haze.



It’s hard to quantify exactly how much coverage a story actually receives or should ideally receive, of course. Afghanistan, for example, would have dominated news coverage over the past few weeks no matter what. But consider the plight of another beleaguered governor of a populous blue state: California’s Gavin Newsom, who faces a high-stakes recall vote on September 14. Conservative activists launched the recall campaign last year to harness simmering discontent toward Newsom’s Covid-19 measures. They were aided by right-wing donors across the country, who poured money and manpower into California to aid the signature-gathering campaign.

The recall campaign’s greatest boost, however, came from none other than Newsom himself. Last November, the governor—who had imposed some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in the nation and implored Californians to avoid gatherings—was photographed indoors without a mask at a lobbyist’s birthday party at a luxurious Napa Valley restaurant. Newsom’s political standing hasn’t recovered from the Bourbon-like fete, with recent polls showing a dead heat on the vote to recall. And thanks to California’s two-step recall method, his potential replacement could win with far fewer votes than the incumbent receives. The current frontrunners are Larry Elder, a Trump-aligned radio host, and Kevin Paffrath, a 29-year-old YouTube influencer and landlord.

It’s entirely possible that California—the home of nearly 40 million people, a longtime Democratic stronghold, and the world’s fifth-largest economy—could be run next month by one of those two people. And yet how much coverage of the recall have you seen compared with the rise and fall of Andrew Cuomo? The good news is that the pandemic proved that many journalism jobs can be done from, well, just about anywhere. If national news organizations abandon the flawed idea that you have to be in New York City or Washington, D.C., to be a reporter, the country will be all the better for it.