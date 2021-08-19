How East Coast Media Bias Skews the News

Local newspapers and TV stations have long kept this geographic imbalance in check: Pew’s analysis found that newsroom employees for both are roughly proportionate to the working-age populations in the Midwest, Northeast, South, and West. But the rise of digital news sites over the last 20 years has tilted things further toward New York City and the East Coast in general. Though only 18 percent of American workers live in the Northeast, 41 percent of digital newsroom employees can be found there. One-tenth of all digital journalists live in the Midwest, compared with 22 percent of workers overall. More than one-third of American workers live in the South, where just 21 percent of digital journalists reside.

A changing media landscape is worsening this trend. The number of newsroom employees at U.S. newspapers plummeted from about 71,000 in 2008 to around 30,000 in 2020, according to a separate Pew analysis. During that same period, digital newsrooms more than doubled in size, from roughly 7,400 employees in 2008 to more than 18,000 in 2020. (TV and radio outlets either saw slight declines or remained roughly stable.) Compounding the problem is that it’s not a one-for-one shift: Newspapers lost 41,000 jobs over those 12 years, while digital publications added only about 10,000 of them. Not only is the nation’s bulwark against geographic concentration in journalism crumbling, its erstwhile replacement is accelerating the problem.

A frustratingly subtle way that geographic bias affects the news industry can be observed in the way climate change is covered. Federal officials declared a water shortage in the Colorado River for the first time earlier this week, likely leading to water cuts across the Southwest. It was a one-day story for most national news outlets. The Dixie Fire in Northern California has already burned more than 700 square miles—more than double the size of New York City—and swallowed whole small towns like Greenville. Over the past 48 hours, the blaze began advancing toward the former logging city of Susanville, where roughly 15,000 people reside and my grandparents once lived.