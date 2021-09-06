Disavowing his oath of loyalty to the U.S., leading a movement to carve up the U.S. while extinguishing the lives of hundreds of thousands of American soldiers, in the hopes that he and his compatriots could throw off their American citizenship and continue enslaving millions of Black Americans: Lee belongs firmly among the highest ranks of American quislings, mentioned in the same breath as those like Benedict Arnold. For all who can see him clearly, Lee’s treason shines brightly, a century-and-a-half after he led insurrectionists bent on disintegrating this country.

Thousands of Confederate memorials remain scattered like a pox across this country, honoring the most anti-American movement the U.S. has yet seen. (Imagine if, say, London constructed hundreds of statues to George Washington, or Mexico created hundreds of monuments honoring Sam Houston.) It wasn’t until 2021 that an American president finally and accurately described the Confederate flag as a “symbol of hate.” But the removal of the statue in Richmond is both a capstone to the anti-Confederacy movement that’s begun rippling across the country in recent years, and a sign of a tide finally, decades after it should have, beginning to turn.

Not all Americans are there yet, of course; some still refuse to see Lee for the rank traitor he was, claiming such framing is a fleeting fad of the times. They couldn’t be more wrong. “There are but two parties now, Traitors and Patriots and I want hereafter to be ranked with the latter,” Grant wrote about the movement Lee led. Immediately after the war, a federal grand jury specifically indicted Lee for treason – and only avoided charges when Grant interceded, claiming such charges would abrogate the surrender agreement at Appomattox. The only reason Lee never faced treason charges he rightfully feared was thanks to the man who’d bested him on the battlefield—the man who remained loyal to his country, and who put paid to the idea that Lee, as his supporters still believe, was some kind of military genius.

Such a move kept Lee from the gallows, and from American ignominy for far longer than he deserved. But with the bulldozing of Lee’s statue in Richmond, we can finally dismantle the myth cloaking one of the greatest enemies the U.S. has ever seen—and finally see Lee as the traitor he’s always been.