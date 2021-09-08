Regulating Amazon’s Warehouse Algorithms Is About More Than Injuries

The tracking of workers’ productivity by algorithm and through sophisticated surveillance mechanisms isn’t simply a concern for the Teamsters.

The tracking of workers’ productivity by algorithm and through sophisticated surveillance mechanisms isn’t simply a concern for the Teamsters, which represents workers across the logistics industry, warehousing, package delivery, freight, airline, and food distribution. The model is spreading into other professions, too. Kaoosji noted the rise in employers tracking the keystrokes of at-home workers and other retailers emulating Amazon’s surveillance regime. UPS drivers, for instance, ferry packages across the country in trucks loaded up with sensors, monitoring their every move; the company exploits loopholes to jack up drivers’ workweeks to 70 hours, squeezing every iota of productivity from the overstressed bodies of workers.

The push to move faster led to Castro’s injury and, ultimately, her joining in efforts to speak out against working conditions at Amazon. Castro recalls one Friday when her manager came up to her three times to tell her that she wasn’t meeting the necessary rate. She then moved her to another aisle of the warehouse.

“She saw it as an opportunity to [be] like, ‘Well, I’m going to help you out by giving you more work, so that you can meet your rate,’” Castro said. But the aisle was loaded up with other bags full of packages, leaving her little space as she scanned the boxes, and when she reached down for one, she says, “I twisted and popped my knee.”

Even though she was injured, Castro kept working to complete the shift. The next day she couldn’t get up. She went to the emergency room, where a doctor told her that she had sprained her knee and that she should buy a knee immobilizer. She had called her supervisor before going into the emergency room and afterward thought she had logged in to the A-to-Z app that Amazon workers use for time-off requests. But Castro received a job abandonment notice via email because she didn’t show up to work. Fearful that she’d lose her job, she went back in the next day.