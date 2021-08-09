How Does Amazon End?

The end of Amazon as we know it may not play out for several years—or may never come—but the early stages might be visible now, in Bessemer, Alabama, in union drives in New York, strikes at European warehouses, and grassroots community protests against new Amazon facilities. The Teamsters Union, one of the country’s largest, has promised to devote significant resources to what could be a generation-long effort to “build worker power at Amazon,” while organizing across the company’s vast archipelago of warehouses.



The effort to tame Amazon also goes far beyond labor unions. It involves antitrust regulators, Congress, and, increasingly, grassroots efforts by towns and cities that know that what happens at an Amazon facility has profound potential impacts on their communities—from pollution to tax breaks to health care to corporate power and political influence. With potential antitrust action in the offing—one of a half-dozen antitrust bills floating through Congress could lead to breakups for mega-tech companies like Amazon—and some energy behind organized labor and activists, there is a potential opening to imagine what a more humbled Amazon might be. Such an Amazon could be hard to recognize: It would be something far different from a $1.7 trillion company that dominates the market via a model of bottom-barrel labor costs and ultralow prices that gouge suppliers and force out competitors. (It’s a model that—along with workplace surveillance—Amazon has helped to spread through e-commerce and other industries.) What does Amazon look like in the event that labor and trustbusters win? The fate of Amazon augurs much more for the American economy than we might realize: It affects how we work, shop, and live, and it carries serious implications for hundreds of communities that play host to Amazon facilities and the people who labor there. And so the question stands: Can Amazon be tamed? Or is it beyond reform?

One crucial factor in Amazon’s growth has been its access to a seemingly bottomless pool of precarious labor. The company has shown a willingness to tolerate—and even encourage—an incredibly high rate of turnover for its warehouse workers. Among the causes, according to one report from the National Employment Law Project, are the productivity quotas required of workers: “Amazon workers around the country have reported being subject to unsustainably fast productivity requirements resulting in injury and exhaustion. Workers describe pushing their bodies to the brink to avoid automatic termination for missing quotas. Data from the company’s own records have confirmed their accounts showing that Amazon warehouses have stunningly high injury rates.” (A bill currently lingering in California’s state legislature, AB 701, would mandate that employers like Amazon be transparent about work quotas.)