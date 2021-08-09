How Does Amazon End?

For Mitchell, dispersing ownership and the “tools of economic power” are essential to tackling Amazon and what she calls the “huge threat this company poses to the economy and to people’s livelihoods, but also to democracy.” She thinks that, under proposed antitrust legislation, Amazon could be broken up into five or more companies. These might include a retailer, a logistics company, Amazon Web Services, an e-commerce platform for third-party merchants, a delivery service, and perhaps Amazon’s various other interests in anything from health care to video games to advertising. Once the company is divided into more manageable pieces, community organizers and unions and regulators will have a much easier time handling it—along with returning dynamism to a market atrophied by the presence of a few big monopolies. (Sheheryar Kasooji also spoke of the more democratic possibilities if Amazon, or parts of it, were converted to utilities or some form of public ownership.)

While there has been little movement toward turning Amazon, or part of it, into a publicly owned utility, the Biden administration has expressed significant support for the labor struggle. In March, speaking out against “anti-union propaganda,” Biden got behind the Bessemer union drive. Saying that it was his policy to support unions, Biden said, “There should be no intimidation, no coercion, no threats, no anti-union propaganda.” Anti-Amazon sentiments can be seen in other parts of the administration, including in the Federal Trade Commission, whose chair, former Columbia law professor Lina Khan, helped make her name with a paper that challenged Amazon on antitrust grounds. Her agency is likely to target Amazon in a major antitrust suit, which could lead to its eventual breakup.

Assume some part of this quixotic effort to ignite labor militancy across the Bezos empire were to succeed. Perhaps, over a decade or two, Amazon’s enormous supply-chain network and its logistics and shipping apparatus become progressively organized, with unionized workers fighting an unfeeling corporate Goliath for even the slightest bit of autonomy in their workdays. Maybe, with a heavy assist from the federal government and the judiciary, Amazon is split up into a number of smaller, more competitive, less exploitative companies. It would be an extraordinary achievement. And it would be, quite simply, the end of Amazon as we know it, a transformation of one of society’s most notoriously demanding employers into something whose power, if not restrained, might at least be subtly circumscribed. Perhaps it would even offer something that big corporations innovated into being 70 years ago but which has since been forgotten: a healthy middle-class income for workers who will be able to depend on a reliable retirement program.

Alas, the monopolistic company built on cutthroat efficiencies and funneling savings to consumers is not built to provide a decent life for its workers, no matter how often Jeff Bezos claims that he wants Amazon to be “Earth’s best employer.” It’s built for something else: to make customers happy with their cheap, quickly obtained products and to make Jeff Bezos and his executives and investors unfathomably rich. For these and other reasons, the urgency of challenging Amazon is practically existential, having the potential vastly to improve employees’ material conditions and the very structure of their lives.