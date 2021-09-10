Republicans Want the Freedom to Live in a Pandemic Forever

“In [the] coming days, all three of these claims—Washington, Franklin, and Jacobson [v. Massachusetts]—are going to be used to justify Joe Biden’s illegal federal order,” Cooke concluded. “Americans who wish to keep their constitutional system intact should note that not one of them even intersects with that question.” Since I’m a good sport, I’ll concede Cooke’s point that neither Washington nor Franklin wrote down “vaccine mandates are good, and the Supreme Court should uphold them,” mainly because they did not have an opportunity to do so. Edward Jenner’s smallpox vaccine wasn’t developed until 1796, six years after Franklin’s death and three years before Washington died, and did not become commonly administered in North America until the 1800s.

But Cooke also flattens and decontextualizes American history to make his case. The first president was more familiar with epidemics and infectious diseases than any American alive today. He watched his older half-brother Lawrence struggle with tuberculosis for years, even accompanying him to Barbados in 1751 for a restorative trip to warmer climates, where George caught and survived smallpox. The trip failed, and Lawrence died the following year. His younger brother Samuel also died of tuberculosis, which haunted many of the men of the Washington family during George’s lifetime. Martha Washington’s son John “Jacky” Custis accompanied his famous stepfather to Yorktown, where he tragically became one of the casualties of the historic battle—not from British cannon shells or musket balls, but from a disease he caught in the American camp.

Indeed, Washington’s order to inoculate the Continental Army against smallpox is all the more striking given how dangerous that particular procedure could be—many, many orders of magnitude more dangerous than any modern vaccine. Anne Steptoe, his brother Samuel’s fourth wife, actually died after receiving a smallpox inoculation in 1777, the same year as Washington’s army-wide order. Jacky Custis, George’s stepson, became so seriously ill after his inoculation that Martha Washington resisted getting one herself until George pressured her to do so during the war. These risks did not deter Washington from insisting upon it for his family and those around him.

Why does any of that matter today? In theory, it shouldn’t. The overwhelming medical and scientific evidence about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy should be enough to shape public policy. But since judges often draw upon the Founders’ thinking when deciding what the Constitution that they drafted allows, and since the public often looks to the founding era to decide what is or isn’t “American,” it’s a relevant question. Fortunately, all the available evidence suggests that Washington and Franklin, the twin pillars of America’s founding identity, were as enthusiastic about inoculation as any man of that era could be. Indeed, if Washington had explicitly refused to mandate inoculations for the Continental Army on philosophical grounds, you can be sure that right-wing columnists would be writing at length about it after Biden’s announcement.