Republicans Want the Freedom to Live in a Pandemic Forever

Perhaps the most detailed and reality-detached commentary came from Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw. “Are you people trying to start a full on revolt?” he asked in a series of posts on Twitter. “Honestly what the hell is wrong with Democrats? Leave people the hell alone. This is insanity.” Crenshaw framed his opposition to the mandate as one rooted in American history and politician tradition. “Our founders designed a system that treated citizens as more than just children,” he argued. “Our grand experiment is designed for a free people. Yes, that entails risk. Yes, I’ll take risk and freedom over a paternalistic government any day.”

As courageous as it is to volunteer others for the risk of dying from Covid-19, the Biden administration is right not to follow Crenshaw’s demand to “leave people the hell alone.” Every single American has had three to six months to get a free, safe, and effective vaccine at walk-in clinics across the country. At the same time, Republicans have done almost everything they can to depress vaccination rates and urge constituents not to take basic precautions. Whatever the federal government can lawfully and reasonably do to break the GOP’s public health filibuster should be done.



Occasionally you hear Republicans note that previous generations of leaders didn’t use heavy-handed mandates to get Americans to accept vaccines, which is only partly true. Most Americans alive today went to public schools that require certain vaccinations for enrollment. So have universities and colleges since the mid-twentieth century. Every living American who served in the armed forces first received a bevy of shots; this includes the millions of young men who were conscripted to fight in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration rule for the private sector isn’t technically a vaccine mandate since unvaccinated workers can stay in compliance by getting weekly tests, but both its proponents and opponents are calling it one, so for simplicity’s sake I’ll follow suit.)

