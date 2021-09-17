Vaccinating the Unvaccinated Is Better Than Giving People Covid Booster Shots

Nearly a year ago, the results from the Covid-19 vaccine trials were like a dream come true for health experts: The trials were huge and designed well, and the results were clear and persuasive. The vaccines were extremely safe and even more effective than expected. Only weeks after the data came in, the first health workers were rolling up their sleeves to receive the shots.

“I felt joy and elation when I got my first two doses of Pfizer,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, told me. But he is a lot more wary of the pharmaceutical company’s next project: boosters. “I would feel very, very uncomfortable, given the data today, taking a booster myself at the age of 42, because I have not been shown what the benefit is,” Faust said.

Days before the Biden administration plans to roll out boosters, the scientific community is embroiled in debate over whether they are even needed for most people. And a recent spate of new publications only adds to the growing turmoil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on vaccines is set to discuss the divisive issue on Friday. But for some, Pfizer’s 23-page application on 300 adults who received booster shots created more questions than answers.