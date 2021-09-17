Vaccinating the Unvaccinated Is Better Than Giving People Covid Booster Shots

Days before the Biden administration plans to roll out boosters, the scientific community is embroiled in debate over whether they are even needed for most people. And a recent spate of new publications only adds to the growing turmoil. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on vaccines is set to discuss the divisive issue on Friday. But for some, Pfizer’s 23-page application on 300 adults who received booster shots created more questions than answers.

Vaccine inequity is already stunning, with only 2 percent of people in low-income countries receiving first shots.

Some countries are forging ahead to offer third shots despite scant data, even though vaccinating unvaccinated people around the world would be an effective strategy for stopping the emergence of new variants that could respond worse to vaccines. Vaccine inequity is already stunning, with only 2 percent of people in low-income countries receiving first shots. It could get even worse if rich countries focus on giving third and fourth shots to the vaccinated rather than giving first and second shots to those with no protection.

“Reading this document, I felt like I was getting gaslit,” Faust said. The document says both that immunity is waning and that the vaccines are holding up well; it says there is data to support these decisions, and then it says there’s not enough data to make a decision now, he said. “Unfortunately, it’s reminiscent of the usual shenanigans that pharmaceutical companies engage in, as opposed to last year, where it was just so straightforward,” he said. Looking at a sample size of 300 adults, he said, is not enough to make a decision like this. (The data from the original trials, which led to the emergency use authorizations and full FDA approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, was much clearer and more robust.)