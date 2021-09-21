Moderate Democrats Are Sabotaging the Biden Agenda

That Democrats aren’t acting with a similar sense of urgency boggles the mind. This pair of bills now constitutes the entirety of what we might call a “Democratic agenda”—and, by extension, the party’s slim hopes of retaining its congressional majorities next fall hinge on its successful enactment. (The Democrats want to call this agenda “Build Back Better,” which is a terrible moniker.) Democrats ran on ending the pandemic and rebuilding the economy and have left unfulfilled promises dangling on both counts. The pandemic’s trajectory is arguably worse now than it was six months ago. Even with more than half the country vaccinated, the delta variant of Covid-19 is still flourishing; the death count has been climbing steadily since midsummer, while the seven-day average of cases is close to where it was in late January. Republicans, meanwhile, have completely ceded any responsibility for governing or ending the pandemic—in fact, their strident opposition to masking and embrace of loony anti-vax conspiracy theories has made it significantly worse.



But for the past month, the Democratic Party has been defined by an overwhelming sense of inertia brought on by one of its factions. Given the Democrats’ extraordinarily slim margin of error, the loss of more than a few votes could kill both bills. Democratic leadership has attempted to solve this dilemma by tying the two together, since both need (nearly) every Democratic vote to pass. But the party’s moderates are possessed of the belief that some kind of watered-down version will curry favor with voters back home and are holding the Biden agenda hostage, essentially demanding that the bipartisan infrastructure deal be uncoupled from the $3.5 trillion budget so the former may be passed in full while the latter is whittled down—or tabled entirely.



Progressives have, so far, kept their end of the bargain and been team players; the moderates most assuredly have not. For months now, they have done everything they can to wriggle out of this deal, to stall its progress. They have demanded compromises and cuts; once they’ve received them, they’ve demanded more. Some, like Joe Manchin, are now openly calling for the party to hold off on taking up the budget until next year, which would all but guarantee its failure. These Democrats have become so afraid that doing anything to help the party’s chances in the midterm elections—to say nothing of their constituents—would hurt them politically that they have decided they would rather do nothing.

