Mitch McConnell’s Gang of Nihilists Can’t Be Trusted With the Debt Ceiling

Congress is required to raise the debt limit—or suspend it for another couple years, as it did in 2019—by sometime around October 22. Unless the Democrats either tuck it into the reconciliation bill or do something about the filibuster, this will require 10 Republican senators to go along with a vote to increase or suspend. But 46 of the 50 have signed a letter saying they won’t. And while Mitch McConnell is saying out of one side of his mouth that the country must not default on its debts, out of the other side he insists that it’s the Democrats’ sole responsibility to deal with this matter.

What a powerful and obnoxious odor of mendacity, as Big Daddy said. Both parties made the debt, and both parties need to agree to raise the limit. (Actually, we should do away with this debt ceiling nonsense entirely, but that’s another issue.) In fact, the debt ceiling has been increased far more often under Republican rule than Democratic. In the last 50 years, Congress has raised the debt limit 78 times; 29 under Democratic presidents and 49 under Republicans.

And these same Republicans, now threatening to risk America’s credit and reputation before the world, suspended it for two years in 2019 when Donald Trump was president. That was part of a budget deal that passed the Senate on a strong bipartisan basis, 67–28. Twenty-three Republicans voted against that deal, but a majority of them, 29, voted for it. And of course, the national debt soared under Trump. Soared. Even before the pandemic. It was around $20 trillion when he took office, nudging $24 trillion before the pandemic (but after the big 2017 tax cut), and $28 trillion when he left. Again—a majority of Republicans were totally fine with that.