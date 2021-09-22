Who Gets to Be Desirable?

To that end, Srinivasan details the proliferation of sexual racism as seen on dating apps, where tags like “NO DICKS, NO FEMS, NO FATS, NO BLACKS, NO ARABS, NO RICE NO SPICE, MASC-For -MASC” are common. As people announce the broad categories they want to exclude from their dating pool, Srinivasan notes the “racism, ableism, transphobia and every other oppressive system that makes its way into the bedroom through the seemingly innocuous mechanism of ‘personal preference.’” There is nothing personal about this, Srinivasan pushes back, arguing in favor of a political framing of sexual desire that takes into account the forces of colonialism and white supremacy in shaping standards of physical attractiveness or of who possesses “fuckability” (fuckability, she explains, refers not to sexualized bodies but rather those bodies that “confer status on those who have sex with them”). Srinivasan sees in contemporary feminist discourse a reticence to politicize desire, a hesitation she associates with the predominance of sex positivity and the hallowed status of consent: “When we see consent as the sole constraint on ethically okay sex, we are pushed towards a naturalization of sexual preferences.”

Srinivasan sees in contemporary feminist discourse a reticence to politicize desire.

In another essay, “Coda: The Politics of Desire,” Srinivasan responds to readers of 2018’s “Does Anyone Have the Right to Sex?” addressing tweets, emails, and other words of support (and rancor) she received after it came out in the LRB. Across these essays, it should be said, Srinivasan is democratically dialogic; she responds in equal measure to comments made by students during office hours, emails from strangers who found her work online, and critiques from well-known writers and feminist scholars. One of the more fascinating exchanges she engages in in “Coda” is with Andrea Long Chu. On an episode of The Point magazine’s podcast, when asked by host Anastasia Berg to comment on “The Right to Sex,” Chu acknowledged the validity of Srinivasan’s inquiry but expressed concern at where such thinking might leave us if we pursued it to its logical conclusion. “It’s really fucking hard to figure out a way to tell people to change their desires that isn’t moralistic,” said Chu, “and that isn’t actually about doing the same kind of thing to desire that supposedly queer politics was supposed to be against in the first place.” To imagine desire as a construct, Chu argues, is to suggest, on some level, that it could be easily remade, reordered, channeled elsewhere—and who would decide where?

Yet, as Srinivasan reminds us, queer politics was as inquisitive as it was affirming. It asked us to be curious about desire and suspicious of the social cues telling us that we all want the same thing. “Is there no difference,” she challenges Chu, “between ‘telling people to change their desires’ and asking ourselves what we want, why we want it, and what it is we want to want?”