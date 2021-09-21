Biden’s Conservative Vision on Clemency

As Covid-19 raged through the prison population—correctional facilities quickly outpaced nursing homes and meatpacking plants as key sites for cluster outbreaks—Smith prayed and prayed. It worked, she says: Kirstie was placed in home confinement under the Cares Act, the massive Covid relief bill that also gave the Bureau of Prisons discretion to send certain people home early. The process involved a rigorous vetting, to ensure that the people chosen were low risk and had served a substantial part of their sentence, and it was effective: Of roughly 4,400 people released under the program, only 190 were sent back for violations, a strikingly low number given how easy it is to break the terms of home confinement. No serious crimes have been reported.

“This should be an easy lift for the Biden administration.”

But before Donald Trump left office, administration lawyers determined that once pandemic emergency measures were lifted, Cares Act recipients would have to return to prison. And Biden’s Office of Legal Counsel declined to reverse the memo. Still, advocates were hopeful that Joe Biden would issue mass clemency. So far, that hasn’t happened, leaving Cares Act people anxious about their future and frustrating criminal justice advocates. “This should be an easy lift for the Biden administration,” Mark Osler, a former prosecutor and law professor at University of St. Thomas School of Law, said. “They were handed a carefully vetted group of people who even Attorney General [William] Barr thought should be out in society.”

Last week, Politico reported that some case workers are being encouraged to have their Cares clients apply to the Justice Department’s Office of the Pardon Attorney, which sounds promising. But it also suggests that Biden is wedded to an inefficient process that’s created a backlog of close to 16,000 petitions. The administration is going out of its way to frame its approach as the opposite of Trump’s chaotic one, which bypassed the Justice Department and freed people seemingly based on the president’s whims. In a recent New York Times story, insiders explicitly drew a contrast between the presidents, writing that the Biden “White House has indicated that it will rely on the rigorous application vetting process,” as opposed to Trump’s approach, “empowering friends, associates and lobbyists to use their connections to the president, his family and his team to push favored requests to the front of the line, sometimes collecting large fees for their services from pardon seekers.”

