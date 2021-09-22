The First Plaintiffs to Sue Under the Texas Abortion Ban Are as Ridiculous as the Ban Itself

If Stilley’s lawsuit against Braid is unusual, that’s only because S.B. 8 is an unusual law. In his suit, Stilley noted that S.B. 8 “confers a private right of action upon ‘any person,’ without limitation as to residency or citizenship in the State of Texas, status as a felon, condition of ‘official detention,’ disbarment from the practice of law, public disgrace, difficulties getting due process, etc,” which is a long-winded way of saying that almost anyone can file a lawsuit. The only general limitation on standing is that no Texas state government employees can file a complaint, a condition that Stilley said he met, “despite all his legal troubles.” Nor does the law require Stilley to have been wronged or injured by Braid in any way; it’s unclear whether Stilley has even set foot inside Texas since his conviction in 2009. These are features, not bugs, in S.B. 8’s design.

The lawsuit is also unusual in other ways. Stilley spent almost an entire page making unrelated assertions about Braid and his beliefs. The complaint claims that Braid “is kind and patient and helpful toward bastards, but ideologically opposed to forcing any woman to produce another bastard against her own free will,” that he “has some understanding of the cruelty and abuse heaped upon bastards and social misfits in Texas prisons,” and that he “would willingly devote substantial parts of his own personal resources to assist in improving the correctional outcomes of Texas state prisons.” It’s unclear what this has to do with S.B. 8 or Braid’s admitted performance of an abortion.

The complaint then goes on to speculate about Braid’s spiritual beliefs, asserting among other things that he “believes that his Elohim (‘mighty ones,’ AKA ‘God’) is entirely capable of giving a new body to replace a defective fetus, in the here and now, and not only ‘when you die bye and bye.’” Stilley told the court that each of these claims was based “on information and belief,” a legal phrase usually used to indicate in sworn statements that something isn’t firsthand knowledge, but not typically used in this context. Stilley also said that he called Braid “to inquire whether or not [Braid] might repent of his ideology as well as his deeds and agree never to perform another abortion” before filing the lawsuit, but was unsuccessful.