Living in the Aftermath of Death in Venice

Luchino Visconti, who also conducted opera, was a patriarch of Italian cinema whose 1943 film Ossessione is usually cited as the first Italian neorealist film. He was 64—two years younger than Andrésen is now—when he went out looking for the leading boy for his upcoming adaptation of Thomas Mann’s Death in Venice. Visconti had by 1970 renounced the austerity that characterized his youthful works and begun making films that delight the senses. In Senso (1954), The Leopard (1963), and The Damned (1969), European aristocrats disintegrate in ways both nihilistic and highly picturesque, all filmed in color, their sets adorned with velvet, silk, palm fronds, and mustaches.

Death in Venice would be the culmination of this tendency in later Visconti. Thomas Mann’s original 1912 novella follows an intellectual named Gustave von Aschenbach, who goes on holiday in Venice to rest, only to spend his final days in stupefied love with “a long-haired boy of about fourteen” named Tadzio, whose beauty provokes him to a series of progressively clichéd statements on the nature of beauty and death. He pretends to himself for most of the story that his love for the boy is coldly, classically appreciative; he sees Tadzio as an artwork with “the head of Eros, with the yellowish bloom of Parian marble, with fine serious brows, and dusky clustering ringlets standing out in soft plenteousness over temples and ears.” The story ends with Aschenbach contracting cholera and expiring in a deck chair, reaching for his beloved, all his dignity fled.

In the late 1960s, it seemed appropriate to Visconti to publicize his future movie by seeking his Tadzio in public. The casting process was a circus, and directors Lindström and Petri have built the documentary around a central archive of footage showing the day the famous director encountered Andrésen at a Stockholm audition. Earlier, we saw Visconti walk through what appeared to be a classroom, looking at boys’ faces and making comments about their eyes, or hair. Then 15-year-old Björn Andrésen walks into his wood-paneled casting room. He looks nervous, eager to please; initially stunned to be asked to remove his shirt, then—and this bit hurts to watch—smiling shyly, as if pleased, for the first time, at the attention being paid to him. He is extremely beautiful, and Visconti notes that his eyes are “gray, the color of water,” just as Thomas Mann specified.