The Democrats’ High-Stakes Sprint Through a Legislative Minefield

Democrats have attached a suspension to the debt ceiling—basically, kicking the can down the road to December 2022—to a continuing resolution, or C.R., funding the government. Because, as if lawmakers didn’t have enough on their plates, the government will run out of funding at the end of September. The House may vote on the C.R. as early as today and will likely pass it with little to no Republican support. (The C.R. initially contained a $1 billion provision for procurement for Israel’s Iron Dome defense system, but this provision was pulled, a decision that angered some moderates.)

The C.R. funds the government through December 3, so one thing we’ll get to look forward to during the holiday season is the struggle to fund the government all over again. It also includes more than $28 billion for emergency disaster funding in the wake of hurricanes that pounded the East Coast, as well as more than $6 billion in supplemental funding to aid Afghan refugees. In essence, Democrats are daring Republicans to vote against all this seemingly good stuff. Republicans are basically replying: Come at me, bro.

“We will not support legislation that raises the debt limit,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday. Fun fact: If McConnell opposes certain legislation, it’s a good bet that the vast majority of his caucus will oppose it, as well.