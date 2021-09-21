The Democrats’ High-Stakes Sprint Through a Legislative Minefield

Do you remember the twenty-first night of September, when Congress careened toward a government shutdown and defaulting on the national debt, amid a brouhaha between progressive and moderate Democrats over two massive infrastructure bills?

The memories of this more innocent time in our lives are about to get subsumed within the chaos to come. Setting our celebratory ba-de-ya aside, it’s going to be a stressful few weeks for the Democratic Party and its narrow majorities in both houses of Congress, as well as for President Biden’s ambitious agenda, as the party negotiates its way through the minefield of intraparty factionalism and past a GOP that’s determined not to help.

Let’s start with the debt ceiling. If Congress doesn’t raise the limit on the amount the Treasury can borrow by mid- to late October, the government will default on its debts. We don’t strictly know what will happen if this occurs, but experts agree: It will be extremely bad. The Treasury won’t be able to disburse Social Security checks, child tax credits, or military salaries, amid other major priorities. Defaulting would also destabilize the global economy and could plunge the country into recession amid a still-ongoing pandemic.