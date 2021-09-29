The MAGA-Lite Future of the Republican Party

At first glance, Glenn Youngkin looks like the sort of Republican that has been going extinct in the Trump era. The GOP nominee for Virginia governor is a private equity veteran worth $300 million, having spent 25 years at the D.C.-based firm the Carlyle Group, where he finished his career as co-CEO. Socially and fiscally conservative, Youngkin has run as pro-gun and anti-union. In another era, he would be your standard outsider businessman candidate, a filthy rich guy who wants to show the people of Virginia how a sharp businessman can teach wasteful government a thing or two.

But upon closer inspection, Youngkin instead looks like the kind of Republican we might see more of in the coming years, especially in the politically purplish swaths of the country. Last week, he first refused to answer a question about whether he would have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, had he been in Congress. He has since walked it back, but that’s consistent with his strategy for months: to present himself as a superficially conventional corporate lackey, as suburban Republicans prefer, yet be armed to the teeth for the culture wars and an apparent Big Lie believer, to appeal to the Trumpist base. And it just might work in Virginia.



On Friday, the Cook Political Report moved the gubernatorial race to a “toss-up.” FiveThirtyEight has Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, leading by a mere three points. Both campaigns have been insisting the race is closer than it appears for months, which should be taken with a grain of salt (donors are more likely to write checks for tight races), but the evidence suggests the November 2 election will come down to the wire. The result may foreshadow next year’s midterm elections, and will also suggest whether Republicans can appeal to the suburban voters they’ve lost in droves amid the party’s Trumpist turn.

