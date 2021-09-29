The MAGA-Lite Future of the Republican Party

On Friday, the Cook Political Report moved the gubernatorial race to a “toss-up.” FiveThirtyEight has Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who previously served as governor from 2014 to 2018, leading by a mere three points. Both campaigns have been insisting the race is closer than it appears for months, which should be taken with a grain of salt (donors are more likely to write checks for tight races), but the evidence suggests the November 2 election will come down to the wire. The result may foreshadow next year’s midterm elections, and will also suggest whether Republicans can appeal to the suburban voters they’ve lost in droves amid the party’s Trumpist turn.



Virginia wasn’t supposed to be this competitive anymore. Its transformation from red to blue happened so quickly that it spent practically no time as a swing state. Between 1952 and 2004, the state’s electoral votes went to a Democrat exactly once: in 1964, when Lyndon Johnson won in one of the biggest landslides in presidential history. Since 2008, Virginia has voted for a Democrat in presidential elections every year. A Republican has not won a statewide election since Bob McDonnell defeated Creigh Deeds for governor in 2009. Two years ago, The New York Times explained how Virginia had gone from “deep red” to “solid blue,” as the state’s farmland increasingly gave way to suburbs. In 2016, it was the only former Confederate state to back Hillary Clinton; last November, Biden won it by more than 10 points.



Granted, McAuliffe isn’t the most electrifying candidate. Though popular during his last stint in Richmond, he’s the dictionary definition of a “Democratic insider”: a close friend of the Clintons who served as chairman of the DNC in the early 2000s. And Youngkin appears to have a lot going for him. Virginia’s off-off-year elections have, until recently, benefited whichever party currently does not occupy the White House. Republicans, furious at an election they falsely believe was stolen, are engaged. Democrats might not be. Meanwhile, McAuliffe’s close ties to the Biden administration were a key part of his initial appeal, but with Biden’s approval rating tanking, that’s become a liability on the campaign trail. “That’s the difference in this race from now and two months ago,” former Republican Congressman Tom Davis told Slate. “When Terry announced, the first thing he did was come out with Joe Biden. I don’t think he’s going to be doing that again.”

