Corporate Democrats Are Killing Biden’s Agenda

In recent weeks, I’ve been trying to puzzle together how the Democrats’ midterm elections strategy can square with the complicated set of legislative maneuvers the party has to pull off in a few weeks’ time. The central conundrum is this: Democrats want to run a messaging campaign all next year highlighting the popular components of the Biden agenda—yet that agenda hasn’t been passed, and one of the two bills with the best chance of carrying it out—the budget reconciliation package—keeps getting watered down.

Those making big plans to sell the Democrats in next year’s midterms may want to make sure legislators haven’t already cashed someone else’s checks. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the moderates who have been steadily whittling down the Biden agenda are doing so at the behest of lobbyists and corporate interests, who are powerful enough to alter the legislative agenda but cannot actually guarantee enough voters will keep the party in power after the damage is done.

We should recall that there are stark choices that need to be made. For the Democrats’ midterm plan to work, something resembling President Biden’s popular agenda actually needs to pass. As certain Senate Democrats (looking at you, Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin) refuse to part with the filibuster, once the budget reconciliation bill and the bipartisan infrastructure deal get enacted, our lawmakers’ lawmaking duties will in all likelihood be done for a number of years. So there really is no Plan B: The only things that Democrats will be able to brag about for the next two elections are in these measures.