Kyrsten Sinema Should Reread Her 2009 Manifesto on Compromise

When we let go of our attachment to specific outcomes and instead focus on our shared values, we can think creatively about solutions to the many problems we face today. Articulating our interests, rather than our positions, creates the space for each of us to consider new alternatives, new options, and new ways to reach our collective goal. —Kyrsten Sinema, Unite and Conquer: How to Build Coalitions That Win—and Last, 2009

The arc of Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s career, the official story goes, is from left-wing agitator to avatar of compromise. But anybody following the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill, on which she is apparently the last stumbling block, after Joe Manchin indicated Thursday he may be ready to back a bill, can tell you that isn’t really true.

In 2000, Sinema couldn’t stomach Al Gore, so she supported Ralph Nader instead. As a peace activist in Phoenix, Tim Murphy reported in Mother Jones, she proposed reviving the 1960s protest slogan, “Bombing for Peace Is Like Fucking for Virginity,” and when she ran for Phoenix city council, she accepted almost no political donations because she said they were “bribery.” As late as 2011, Sinema tweeted, “Asking big corporations & the rich to pay their fair share is common sense not class warfare.”

Her transformation came about after she entered the Arizona state legislature, in 2005. Arizona’s own Barry Goldwater had lost the 1964 presidential election by declaiming that extremism in defense of liberty was no vice and moderation in pursuit of justice was no virtue. Sinema began her legislative career believing much the same thing, only from the left. It got her nowhere. So she gave up mau-mauing and took a new approach that she describes in Unite and Conquer.