The Democrats Can’t Get to $2.5 Trillion? Here—I Just Did It.

For those who say the budget framework I proposed costs ‘too much,’ what would you cut? Combatting climate change? Childcare? Universal Pre-K? Paid family & medical leave? Dental, hearing, and vision? Housing? Long-term home health care? Child tax credit?” —Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, June 28.

“Is it childcare you want to take off the table? Is it home community-based care? How about universal pre-school? You just want to say, you know, to three year-olds and four year-olds, ‘We’d rather the billionaires keep the money rather than you actually get a good start on your education’? Or is it Medicare? Vision, dental, hearing? Or, the climate crisis? Really? We’re gonna leave that money with giant corporations and tax cheats instead of putting it into fighting the climate crisis?” —Senator Elizabeth Warren, September 15.

“When people say, ‘Oh, it’s too big’ … what would you cut? Would you cut care for people with disabilities or seniors who need help or children who are sick on a prolonged basis? What would you cut? Would you cut family and medical leave—paid-for family and medical leave? Would you cut childcare where you can’t—cut universal pre-K? What would you cut? Would you cut the childcare tax credit?” —House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, September 23.

For months congressional Democrats have tried to get Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to state what it is they want to cut from the budget reconciliation bill. These recalcitrant legislators refuse to take the bait. Allow me to take it for them.

It’s absurd to pretend that a bill that expands government spending by $3.5 trillion over 10 years can’t be trimmed. It’s absurd even to call such trims “cuts.” Nobody—or rather, nobody except congressional Republicans, who’ve removed themselves from this conversation— proposes to cut existing spending on childcare or health care or the environment. Nobody proposes even to cut routine annual growth in such spending. The argument is about not how to shrink the pie, but rather how much bigger to make it.

All parties agree that the pie should be enlarged by quite a lot—even before you factor in the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that Manchin and Sinema both voted for, along with every other Senate Democrat plus 19 Republicans (not to mention the $1.9 trillion in Covid relief that every Democrat voted for in March). It’s a matter of legitimate frustration that Manchin and Sinema, in addition to not saying what parts of the reconciliation bill they’d discard, won’t say publicly how much more spending they’re willing to tolerate. But Manchin did blurt out on CNN earlier this month, “It’s going to be $1, $1.5 trillion,” and Axios reported a few days before that that $1.5 trillion was Manchin’s top bid. House Whip Jim Clyburn (D.-S.C.) pointed out on CNN that that makes it a negotiation over $2 trillion. Split the difference and you cut the reconciliation bill by $1 trillion.