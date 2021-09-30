The Democrats Can’t Get to $2.5 Trillion? Here—I Just Did It.

For those who say the budget framework I proposed costs “too much,” what would you cut? Combating climate change? Childcare? Universal pre-K? Paid family & medical leave? Dental, hearing, and vision? Housing? Long-term home health care? Child tax credit?” —Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, June 28

Is it childcare you want to take off the table? Is it home community-based care? How about universal preschool? You just want to say, you know, to 3-year-olds and 4-year-olds, “We’d rather the billionaires keep the money rather than you actually get a good start on your education”? Or is it Medicare? Vision, dental, hearing? Or the climate crisis? Really? We’re gonna leave that money with giant corporations and tax cheats instead of putting it into fighting the climate crisis? —Senator Elizabeth Warren, September 15

When people say, “Oh, it’s too big” … what would you cut? Would you cut care for people with disabilities or seniors who need help or children who are sick on a prolonged basis? What would you cut? Would you cut family and medical leave—paid-for family and medical leave? Would you cut childcare where you can’t—cut universal pre-K? What would you cut? Would you cut the childcare tax credit? —House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, September 23

For months congressional Democrats have tried to get Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to state what it is they want to cut from the budget reconciliation bill. These recalcitrant legislators refuse to take the bait. Allow me to take it for them.

It’s absurd to pretend that a bill that expands government spending by $3.5 trillion over 10 years can’t be trimmed. It’s absurd even to call such trims “cuts.” Nobody—or rather, nobody except congressional Republicans, who’ve removed themselves from this conversation—proposes to cut existing spending on childcare or health care or the environment. Nobody proposes even to cut routine annual growth in such spending. The argument is about not how to shrink the pie but rather how much bigger to make it.